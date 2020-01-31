Erdogan warns about & # 39; military force & # 39; against Syria amid Idlib exodus | Turkey News

Turkey can launch a military operation in the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria, unless the fight there stops quickly, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meanwhile, an exodus has shaken the region, the last rebel stronghold in the almost nine-year war in Syria, while hundreds of thousands are pushing towards Turkey to escape a sudden and rapid advance of government forces.

Plus:

Syrian President Bashar al-AssadThe forces, backed by Russian air power, have made rapid progress in Idlib.

"We will not allow the cruelty of the regime towards its own people, with attacks and bloodshed," Erdogan said Friday.

"Turkey with total sincerity wants the stability and security of Syria, and to this end, we will not shy away from doing whatever is necessary, including the use of military force."

The recent campaign has increased tensions between Ankara and Moscow, which support the opposing parties in the conflict.

Turkey has 12 military observation posts around Idlib, established under a 2017 agreement with Russia and Iran, and since then several of them have been surrounded by the advance of Syrian government forces.

Erdogan accuses Russia of violating agreements to reduce fighting in Idlib, a charge Moscow denied on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Idlib was a refuge for fighters attacking Syrian troops and a Russian air base in Syria.

Influx of refugees

Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million refugees from Syria, fears a new wave of Idlib migrants.

A United Nations report on Thursday estimated that 390,000 people fled northwestern Syria between December 1 and January 27, 80 percent of them women and children.

Erdogan repeated on Friday that Turkey could not handle a new influx of migrants and would not allow new threats near its borders, even if that meant resorting to military power as it did in three previous cross-border operations in northern Syria.

"We will do whatever it takes when someone threatens our soil. We will have no choice but to resort to the same path again if the situation in Idlib does not return to normal quickly," he said.

"We will not allow the regime to put our country under the constant threat of migrants tormenting, attacking, spilling the blood of … its people."

Turkey, which has backed the rebels struggling to eliminate Assad, has repeatedly asked him to resign, even while Iran, Russia and Turkey have said they seek a political solution to the conflict.