Home Entertainment Eminem pays tribute to 50 cents in his Hollywood Walk of Fame...

Eminem pays tribute to 50 cents in his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Eminem paid tribute to fellow rapper 50 Cent during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony of the 1950s on Thursday.

"Of all the things I don't remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50," Eminem told the crowd during his speech. "One of the first things I noticed when he entered the room was his presence. I felt it was going to be a star … It was the whole package."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©