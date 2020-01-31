Eminem pays tribute to 50 cents in his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Eminem paid tribute to fellow rapper 50 Cent during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony of the 1950s on Thursday.

"Of all the things I don't remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50," Eminem told the crowd during his speech. "One of the first things I noticed when he entered the room was his presence. I felt it was going to be a star … It was the whole package."

It is believed that Eminem is the reason why 50 were able to cross into the mainstream. And their friendship has lasted the test of time, since there is no documented meat between the two, and we all know how the 50 are reduced …

But Em sang praise from the 50s, especially when he talked about his music:

"And the crazy thing for me is charisma and personality, everything coincided with the intensity of his music. […] If it worked in us, it would work in the rest of the world, and I'm glad I trusted our instincts. "

"I am here today because he is not only a business partner for me, this is one of the best friends I have met in the world. I would say that it is much more fun to be his friend than to be his enemy, because this guy is relentless. And no it will stop, "he continued.

"He practically does it all. And it also helped me in many difficult times in my own life, and has always been there when I need it. So, 50, congratulations on your star, man. Hollywood is making it official what I knew from the beginning , and Dre knew it from the beginning. "

50 thanked Eminem and Dr. Dre during his speech. "I honestly don't think my career would have been what it was without your support. Dre is a mentor to the whole team, really, because he has been doing it for a long time before that and he could guide us in some way without even knowing it. is doing ".