Ellie Goulding knocks down Matt Healy's suggestion People don't buy her album

%MINIFYHTML047c6675a224c44006a6791ef5f5d78111% %MINIFYHTML047c6675a224c44006a6791ef5f5d78112%

WENN / Avalon / Lia Toby

Reacting to the comments of the 1975 vocalist about pop artists, the creator of hits & # 39; Love Me like You Do & # 39; points out why he thinks that & # 39; people have invested a lot & # 39; In his music.

Up News Info –

Ellie Goulding has responded later 1975& # 39; s Matt healy He suggested in a recent interview that people don't buy their albums.

In an interview with Beat Magazine, he was asked for his opinion on how streaming affects record sales in an interview with Beat Magazine.

"Artists whose individual transmissions are in billions, people don't buy their albums, necessarily … Ellie Goulding, people will listen to their music in the gym and listen to it on playlists," he reflected. "They will put the playlist Pop and it will come to light. When it comes to her publishing a record, someone says: & # 39; Will you invest in my lifestyle? & # 39; or & # 39; Do you want to invest in me, as an idea? & # 39; … I have a lot of & # 39; Yes, I want to invest in you as an idea, and less & # 39 ;, I will do this when I do whatever ""

%MINIFYHTML047c6675a224c44006a6791ef5f5d78113% %MINIFYHTML047c6675a224c44006a6791ef5f5d78114%

But Ellie was less than impressed by Matty's quote, responding to her Instagram story: "I've had 3 multiple platinum albums, so I feel like people have invested a lot, but that's fine, I'll let you have it."

In another part of his interview, Matty pointed to Duck, insisting that he is more interested in achieving long-term success than in having popularity at this time.

"I've said this before, but the world's Drakes are professionals in keeping people's attention for three minutes," he explained. "They can do it over and over again. I'm not so good at it. It will happen just accidentally throughout the myriad of songs."

"The way we express ourselves is long term. I can do it and I do it from time to time, I would love it if we could make it work where I have a great idea in three minutes. We've always been band albums."