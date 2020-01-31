EFL live on Sky Sports: two new games announced in March | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4f45d9a2291fe8e1cfea15343f61495e11% %MINIFYHTML4f45d9a2291fe8e1cfea15343f61495e12%





Bristol City vs Fulham has been selected for live coverage of Sky Sports in March

Sky Sports has announced two more EFL games that will be shown live in March.

Following the announcement of six more EFL matches live on Sky sports Last week, two more championship games were added to the calendar as the season warms.

On Friday, March 6, Millwall's trip to Nottingham Forest will be shown live (starting at 7.45 p.m.) before the Bristol City game against Fulham the next day on Saturday, March 7 (starting at 12.30 p.m.). Sky sports.

All EFL games announced live on Sky so far …

January

Friday 24: Sunderland vs. Doncaster Rovers, 7.45pm

Friday 31: Derby County vs Stoke City, 7.45pm

February

Saturday 1: Hull City vs. Brentford, 12.30 p.m.

Friday 7: Bristol City vs Birmingham, 7.45pm

Saturday 8: Wigan vs. Preston, 12.30pm; Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, 5.30pm

Sun 9: Millwall vs West Brom, 1.30pm

Tuesday 11: Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm

Wednesday 12: Bristol City vs. Derby County, 7.45pm; Millwall vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Fri 14: Hull City vs Swansea City, 7.45pm

Saturday 15: West Bromwich Albion vs. Nottingham Forest, 12.30 p.m.

Friday 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 22: Brentford vs. Blackburn Rovers, 12.30 p.m.

Tuesday 25: Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Wed 26: Millwall vs Birmingham, 7.45pm; Middlesbrough vs Leeds, 7.45pm

Sat 29: Casco vs Leeds, 12.30 p.m.

March

Sun 1: Coventry, vs Sunderland, 12 p.m.

Mon 2: Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Friday 6: Nottingham Forest vs Millwall, 7.45pm *

Saturday 7: Bristol City vs. Fulham, 12.30 p.m. *

* *New accessories announced