Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter released on bail after being arrested for harassment

Dog the Bounty Hunter TV's daughter faces a harassment charge after an arrest Thursday night (January 30).

Lyssa Chapman, who has appeared with his father, Duane Chapman, in her titular reality show, she was arrested by police in Honolulu, Hawaii, but she did not go voluntarily, and ended up being imprisoned for resisting arrest.

No further details on the harassment count have been disclosed, but the 32-year-old has been released on bail, TMZ reports.

The news comes shortly after his father seemed to propose to his girlfriend Moon Angell during an appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show" in the United States, a few months after losing his wife and Angell's best friend. Beth chapman, to cancer last summer (2019).