Dog The Bounty Hunter's daughter, Lyssa, is arrested for harassment and resistance to arrest charges!

According to reports, Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, was arrested by police accused of harassment and arrest at rest. Meanwhile, however, she was released after paying bail.

This happened on January 30 in Honolulu, Hawaii, reports the local police department through HollywoodLife.

However, it turns out that he did not spend more than 25 minutes in jail before paying his bail of $ 600.

$ 500 for the harassment, while the other $ 100 was for the charge of tough arrest, TMZ reports.

Both are considered charges of misdemeanors, so he was released quickly and easily.

At this time, it is not yet public knowledge who reported her and who was harassing her.

But there are fan theories that it has something to do with his father and his new girlfriend, Moon Angell.

After all, she was arrested the same day her appearance was transmitted in Dr. Oz.

In the program, they talk about their controversial relationship since they began seeing each other a few months after the death of Duane's wife, Beth Chapmans.

Not only that, but he even asked Moon to marry him in the air, surprising everyone!

Meanwhile, Lyssa has been openly against their relationship, so it would make sense for something to happen between the trio that later led to her being arrested.

Initially, after the interview was made public, she only took Twitter to write: "drinking tea."

And that was not all! Lyssa also came forward to post a photo of Beth in a bathing suit with the hashtag "#WhatARealWomanLooksLike,quot;, obviously casting shadow on Moon's appearance.

All this happened after she tweeted him previously in December, accusing her of going out with her brother before going for her father.

Alguien If someone who knew your family dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmother died, what would you do? If you went to your mother's closet and saw that she moved all her clothes and replaced her with his, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho, "he wrote.



