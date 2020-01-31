Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter arrested for alleged harassment

Dog the Bounty HunterHer daughter has found herself in a legal situation.

Honolulu police confirm E! News that Lyssa Chapman He was arrested for alleged harassment and resistance to arrest Thursday night just before 10 p.m. local time.

While the details surrounding the arrest are scarce, we are told that the legal situation occurred in the Kaneohe area of ​​Hawaii, at his home. Lyssa has rescued since then.

%MINIFYHTMLc1e836f7029947938c490cc0aa1751c413% %MINIFYHTMLc1e836f7029947938c490cc0aa1751c414%

Hours before his arrest, Lyssa shared some cryptic messages on Twitter like "drinking tea"and a picture of a woman with the message"I tried to follow my dreams but now I have several restraining orders."

She also shared a quote from Tupac that read"Just because you lost me as a friend does not mean you won me as an enemy. I am bigger than that. I still want to see you eat, but not at my table."

While it's unclear who Lyssa allegedly harassed before his arrest, Dog's famous daughter has recently made headlines.