Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter arrested for alleged harassment

Dog the Bounty HunterHer daughter has found herself in a legal situation.
Honolulu police confirm E! News that Lyssa Chapman He was arrested for alleged harassment and resistance to arrest Thursday night just before 10 p.m. local time.
While the details surrounding the arrest are scarce, we are told that the legal situation occurred in the Kaneohe area of Hawaii, at his home. Lyssa has rescued since then.
Hours before his arrest, Lyssa shared some cryptic messages on Twitter like "drinking tea"and a picture of a woman with the message"I tried to follow my dreams but now I have several restraining orders."
She also shared a quote from Tupac that read"Just because you lost me as a friend does not mean you won me as an enemy. I am bigger than that. I still want to see you eat, but not at my table."
While it's unclear who Lyssa allegedly harassed before his arrest, Dog's famous daughter has recently made headlines.
Earlier this month, it is speculated that Dog was dating Moon angell hit the web Soon after, Lyssa decided to talk about her father's love life on social media.
"If someone who knew your family dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmother died, what would you do?" He asked his followers in an already deleted tweet. "If you went to your mother's closet and saw that she moved all her clothes and replaced her with her clothes, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho."
He later wrote: "My father is a GROWING MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name will not go down in history as a person who supports this."
The brand new Monday Dr. Oz Show, Dog and Moon will sit together and make things clear in their relationship.
In the preview clips for the program, it seems that a marriage proposal may have taken place. In fact, Dr. Oz Ask the couple how they would describe their relationship.
"It has to be intimate because there are many powerful things with Dog," Moon shared on the show.
