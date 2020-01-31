Dog The Bounty Hunter says that GF Moon Angell saved his life: he was going to commit suicide after the death of his wife Beth Chapman!

%MINIFYHTML0594e2bca5b758608b4fe6f39a4cea6f11% %MINIFYHTML0594e2bca5b758608b4fe6f39a4cea6f12%

People, including their daughters, have strongly criticized Dog the Bounty Hunter for leaving Beth Chapman with another woman only a few months after his death. However, the man insists that Moon Angell is the savior of his life!

Apparently, after Beth lost the battle against throat cancer, "he couldn't stop crying,quot; and even considered committing suicide.

However, his old friend who became a lover, Moon Angell, managed to get him out of that deep depression.

While she was a guest of Dr. Oz, Duane opened more than ever, showing a very raw and emotional part of him, insisting that losing the love of his life, his wife Beth Chapman shattered the world.

& # 39; I couldn't stop crying. I'm Apache. I wasn't going to kill myself with a gun, or something like that. I was going to take a lot of pills. Beth left all his big pills … so I thought he just needed a drink of water … ", he confessed, starting to cry, his voice shaking.

The host wanted to confirm: "Were you going to kill yourself?" And Dog did not hesitate to answer: "Oh, yes."

It was then that he gestured to the woman who was sitting next to him and added: "Well, she is quite tough, this one,quot;, suggesting that it was she who prevented him from moving on.

"I say brutally honest," he intervened, prompting Dog to accept and say he sometimes found her "brutal."

In the end, it was revealed that his main mission was to make Dog return to his show and, therefore, be busy once again, as a distraction.

In the promotional video for Dr. Oz, Dog went so far as to ask Moon to marry him and that surprised everyone, including those who were watching in the studio at the time.

However, there are reports that he is not really engaged, so maybe Moon said no?

Either way, that definitely wouldn't suit her daughters Lyssa and Cecily, who have made it very clear in social media posts that they really don't like Moon.



