Dog The bounty hunter explains why the new girlfriend replaced Beth Chapman's dead wife with his

As you know, the new relationship of Dog the Bounty Hunter and Moon Angell has received a lot of hate and criticism since it occurred only a few months after the death of Duane's wife, Beth Chapman! Also, people were angry because the new woman moved Beth's clothes from her closet to put her on.

Now, during a new interview, Dog insisted that it was not his idea to do that and explains why they decided to get rid of Beth's things.

It all started with Lyssa Chapman hitting her father for doing that.

Two months after their relationship, Dog and his GF stopped with Dr. Oz and, among other things, made clear the closet situation.

The man emphasized that while Moon moved the clothes, his intentions were not bad at all.

In fact, it was he who asked him to do it in the first place.

Moon shared that "This is what happened." When I entered the house, he walked through the closet and shouted, and walked through the closet and shouted, and closed the door and then opened it. Then I would enter, I think this is quite intimate. He smelled Beth and went in there, sat down and cried, cried and cried. He asked me: "Do you think you could take Beth's things out of the closet?" So it was not something negative. It was because I couldn't do it anymore. "

At this point, Dog began to shed tears and told Dr. Oz that & # 39; Once he did, I felt relieved and then walked and was empty, and said: & # 39; Oh, God & # 39 ;. Moon, put some of your stuff there. & # 39; She said & # 39; No & # 39 ;, I told him, & # 39; Moon, it's an order & # 39; & # 39 ;.



