Diary of a Wuhan native: a week under the quarantine of coronavirus | China news

At least nine million people in Wuhan were quarantined on January 23 after authorities decided to isolate the entire city. Subsequently, the order expanded to the entire province of Hubei, affecting almost 56 million people. Now a week has passed. What does Wuhan look like in quarantine? How has the city population been managing it?

I have been in contact with some local residents since the beginning of this outbreak, and this is one of the stories of all those people who live at the epicenter of this epidemic. The narrator is a teacher. You have requested to remain anonymous.

Story told to Shawn Yuan on January 30

My city has been sick for more than a month and has been closed for a week. Millions of us have been in quarantine for seven days, and all this still feels surreal.

These days, I have been doing the same things over and over again: eat, sleep, eat and the cycle continues.

All entertainment programs have also been canceled by the government, and that leaves only the news about the virus that spreads in a loop on television. Every aspect of my life constantly reminds me of a single fact: the virus outbreak is still very real.

Last night, I looked out the window of my apartment: absolutely empty streets, disturbingly quiet neighborhood, some flickering lights and a giant LED screen that announced public service and advised people to stay inside. All this almost feels like a scene from a zombie movie.

I try to distract myself and keep my mind fresh: I read books, I do podcasts, I watch movies, trying my best to make sure that all this mess doesn't understand me. But sometimes, in this repetitive daily routine, we begin to forget what we used to and aspire to be. This epidemic has affected us all.

The memory of waking up to a completely sealed city remains fresh. "Dumbstruck,quot; is probably the best word to describe how I felt. This had never happened, neither in my life, nor in that of my parents.

Fear and anxiety

Having seen what the SARS outbreak did, this is still the first time we all get nervous. It was then that I realized that the situation had gone far beyond what the official facade looked like. In the first days after closing, I was overwhelmed, but more scared, I guess.

The morning of the closure, many private cars were trying to leave Wuhan. But all my family is in Wuhan and there was no point in leaving. Instead, I rushed to look for more masks, but by that time, the supply of masks had already decreased significantly: many pharmacies had run out of them. That was when I started to get scared, what if I couldn't get them? What happens if I or someone in my family becomes infected?

Fortunately, I managed to get some after some attempts at different pharmacies. And that was the last day I was out of my house for more than an hour for a day. The anxiety almost every hour took hold of me during these last seven days.

I left yesterday to go to a supermarket. The food was running out at home, but also because I really needed to go out. I was going crazy, it is ironic that when I was working, I always wanted to stay at home and rest, but now that I spend almost all my time at home, it feels like torture.

Fortunately, food is still available, and the price was not ridiculous either. There were many more people than I expected in supermarkets. Waiting outside the market to control the temperature and use hand sanitizer before entering has become a requirement for all markets.

& # 39; Disturbingly empty neighborhood & # 39;

Yesterday I saw the video of people singing the national anthem and shouting from their homes to keep their morale high.

"Add oil! You can do this!" It really made me smile and want to cry at the same time. It's a difficult time, but I've always thought that Wuhan is a place full of potential and energy.

Today is the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, so, according to traditions, today we must go to the temples and pay homage to the God of wealth. Most companies should also be open today. But this morning I took a walk through my neighborhood, as in the last seven days, it is empty, disturbingly empty. But at least the weather is improving.

The medical staff of a hospital in Wuhan City brings meals for patients and other hospital workers on Friday (Yuan Zhang / EPA)

Today I took a picture of my dad standing on the sidewalk of a park. His quarantine life, like so many others, has been eating, sleeping and eating again. There were no friends to talk to, no relatives to visit, no TV shows that he would love to watch today. The only "entertainment,quot; for him is to take a look at this empty road and do nothing.

Every time I get bored and start thinking, what happens quite frequently these days, the feeling of anger began to boil inside me: why was this local government still hiding the truth and even arresting the eight people who initially did you share the information?

I already knew that the situation was not as optimistic as the government represented at that time, but I never thought for a second that the scale of the crisis had reached a level that justified a closure of the entire city.

& # 39; An incredibly difficult moment & # 39;

The Lunar New Year could not have come at a worse time either. My family had already planned some trips during the week, and we are supposed to go to my grandmother's house. Of course, all this has been canceled, but the idea of ​​what could have been is what ended up being even more unbearable.

On New Year's Eve, my father went to sleep early because the Lunar New Year had been ruined: without visiting the family, without drinking with them, without entertainment, but most importantly, a constant fear looming over all The family and the city.

I saw him turn off the light before 10 p.m., this is the first time I see him turn off the lights on New Year's Eve. He always told me that we should leave a light on for New Year's Eve. I guess a new year like this has made him forget all the rituals.

The gala organized by Chinese state television infuriated me even more. The whole country was struggling to cope with the virus outbreak and thousands of people were becoming infected in Wuhan alone. But Wuhan was hardly mentioned during the gala, except for the poetry recitation.

"Wang Qiang defeated Serena Williams during the Australian Open, which means we can beat anything," said one host.

The Wuhan Yangtze River tunnel is blocked with a barrier following an outbreak of the new coronavirus and the closure of the city, in Wuhan on Saturday, January 25 (File: China Daily via Reuters)

That only angered me more: his response to how we are going to overcome the outbreak is a completely unrelated analogy. I suppose that, after this crisis, people's trust towards the "Big Brother,quot; will be more fragile.

It is an incredibly difficult time for this city, but I am very proud of my city: everyone is doing everything possible to ensure that the city continues to function normally, something we desperately need at this time.

But still, Wuhan will change forever, and now we are only anxiously waiting for the epidemic to end so we can begin to get used to the way new life takes.

Within years or even decades, how are we supposed to tell this story to our next generation? Can we really realize what it means to be a "citizen,quot; of society?

All I hope now is that our generation will not fail next time. At least I know that I will keep this memory fresh.