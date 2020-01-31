Demi Lovato shares the emotional moment she told her parents

Demi Lovato is preparing for her performance of the national anthem in the Super Bowl LIV this weekend, and recently stopped at the SiriusXM program Andy radio with Andy Cohen and talked about his plans to start a family, as well as how he communicated with his parents.

While discussing his sexuality with Cohen, Lovato explained that "he is still solving it," and also revealed that he did not tell his parents that he could see himself "possibly ending up with a woman,quot; until 2017.

"It was really, as emotional, but really beautiful," Lovato said. "After everything was done, I was shaking and crying and I felt overwhelmed." The 27-year-old added that her "amazing parents,quot; were "very supportive," and her father said, "Yes, obviously." The answer surprised Lovato.

She admitted that the father she was "super nervous,quot; for was her mother, but her response to Lovato's departure was very supportive. She told her daughter that she just wanted him to be happy, and Lovato said that was "beautiful and amazing,quot;, and that she is "very grateful,quot; for that.

After all, Lovato has no idea what his future is like. She does not know if she will have children this year or in ten years, and does not know if she will do it with a partner or without her.

Earlier this month, he told Zane Lowe about New Music Daily He would like to have children at some point during this decade. She said that when she thinks about her future in the 2020s, the idea of ​​starting a family is "dumb."

Lovato explained that she is lucky, blessed and grateful, and that her life is great and beautiful. But, he has clearly learned that if all that made her happy, she would not have finished where she did it, which was a drug overdose in July 2018.

When he thinks about what makes her happy today, Lovato thinks about her family, her friends and her team. As for his personal life, he doesn't know if he sees him with a man or a woman, but he knows that this decade is about starting a family.

"If it doesn't happen this decade, maybe next time, I don't know. We'll see. But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success," Lovato said.

Demi Lovato will sing the Star Spangled Banner before Super Bowl LIV, which airs on Sunday on FOX.



