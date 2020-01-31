Demi Lovato says she wasn't sure she would ever come back after her overdose

Demi Lovato has been through many things, but perhaps her biggest nightmare was her drug overdose! After all, he almost killed her.

Furthermore, even after he fortunately survived, his life was still greatly affected to the point that he was convinced that he would never return to the stage.

During his interview on SiriusXM Radio Andy, Demi talked about his terrifying experience after his successful return to the stage at the Grammy Awards.

While he definitely received high praise for his emotional singing in the awards ceremony, Demi admitted that he wasn't even sure he could return in the first place.

About "Anyone," the song he performed, he explained to Andy Cohen that "I knew it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan." I knew that it represented everything that was happening, the vulnerability … I have never had a moment like this in which I sat in front of the piano and sang with all my heart. I thought that if I ever came back from this … I was still in the hospital. If I ever come back from this … I want it to be at the GRAMMY Awards and I want it to be this song. "

Indeed, he got exactly what he wanted as his first time on stage after the overdose.

The song was a "shout,quot; for help for the singer as she apparently recorded it only a few days before her relapse and overdose.

That said, it makes sense that people were moved because it was so personal and crude.

As for his career after the incident, he admitted that ‘Yes, absolutely (I thought he might not return to music). However, it was a general thought. We did not know what would happen. We didn't know how healthy I would be when I left. It was a very scary moment in my life, sure. "



