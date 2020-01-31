Demi Lovato is beautiful in Miami as she prepares to sing the national anthem of Super Bowl LIV

%MINIFYHTML35e73d64b32db7b8939ed678638fd76b11% %MINIFYHTML35e73d64b32db7b8939ed678638fd76b12%

Demi Lovato didn't just experience the return of a decade, it really has arrived, that's Miami, Florida! After Demi Lovato seized the nation and left many people crying with her impressive performance of "Anyone,quot; at the Grammy Awards, she will sing the National Anthem in the Super Bowl. This is not the first time he has faced the very difficult "Star Spangled Banner,quot; and there is no reason to believe that he will offer anything less than a stellar performance, as he always does. Fans were devastated when it was learned that in 2018, he suffered an overdose and almost lost his life. After spending a year and a half in treatment, Demi has returned, better, stronger and safer than ever. The news that he would sing the National Anthem went viral and received favorable reviews, as fans cannot wait to see it return to occupy a central place in honor of the country and one of the best sports in the United States: football!

Designed by Siena Montesano, Demi's team shared several photos and videos of the 27-year-old singer and actress showing long, beautiful hair and beautiful makeup. He arrived in Miami, Florida, where he will hold press rounds and practice for his next performance in Super Bowl 54, in which the 49ers and the Chiefs play against each other. The Super Bowl LIV starts on Sunday, February 2, 2020 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET in Fox.

Demi looked beautiful with long black hair, perfect makeup and jewelry from Jennifer Fisher.

You can watch a video of Demi Lovato when he arrived in Miami, Florida for the Super Bowl below.

Paul Norton designed Demi's hair that featured long, fluid extensions designed in loose waves. Demi has always had beautiful straight black hair with a beautiful shine and body, and has used her hair in many different styles. Long hair is definitely a fan favorite in Demi, but it also sports a beautiful blunt-bob.

You can see photos that Paul Norton shared with Demi's long hair below.

Did you see Demi Lovato play "Anyone,quot; at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

Demi Lovato sing the National Anthem in the Super Bowl



