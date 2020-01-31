Demetrius Andrade calls Billy Joe Saunders after dominating Luke Keeler

Demetrius Andrade made it seem too easy.

The WBO middleweight champion knocked Luke Keeler down twice before securing a TKO in the ninth round at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami on Thursday of the Super Bowl week. Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs) defended his title for the third time in a row.

He then called for a tougher competition: WBO super middleweight champion, Billy Joe Saunders.

"I want to go up to 168 (pounds), fight with Billy Joe & # 39; Joke-Ass & # 39; Saunders in my next fight, and that's what I'm looking to do," Andrade told DAZN in his post-fight interview . "Since (the promoter of Matchroom Boxing USA) Eddie (Hearn) has that great book and that great bank, well, offer that check to Billy Joe Saunders, so that I can also yell at him."

Andrade and Saunders were supposed to fight in October 2018, but Saunders failed a drug test and the fight was canceled. The fact that Saunders has an identical 29-0 would apparently make a fight between the two that must be seen.

Andrade also expressed interest in fighting against WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) in a unification fight.

It is understandable to ask for an increase in competition, given how dominant Andrade seemed against Keeler. Seconds after the opening bell, Andrade scored his first shot with a sharp left hand. "Boo Boo,quot; also detonated a left that dropped the Irish fighter in the second round.

After looking for homer shots to finish the fight in the next rounds, especially the third, Andrade settled down and proceeded to produce a boxing clinic. He tagged Keeler at will and demoralized him in his debut in the United States.

The end of the fight came when Andrade riddled Keeler with a barrage of blows, which gave the referee no choice but to greet the fight in