Delta Work leads the strong field for the Irish Gold Cup | Racing news

Jack Kennedy and Delta Work return triumphant

Delta Work, Kemboy and Presenting Percy are among the nine riders declared for the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power in Leopardstown.

Gordon Elliott's Delta Work launched late to land an exciting Savills Chase on travel and distance last month. Kemboy, trained by Willie Mullins, was fourth in what was his seasonal comeback, with Pat Kelly's Presenting Percy just behind him in fifth.

Most bookmakers make Kemboy the marginal favorite to win Sunday's main event and provide Mullins with the 11th success of the Irish Gold Cup. The champion coach also saddles last year's winner Bellshill and Cadmium.

Chris's dream is an interesting contender for Henry de Bromhead, stepping up in class after dominating his rivals at Troytown Chase in Navan in late November.

With the 2017 Irish Gold Cup, the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the winner of the Punchestown Gold Cup, Sizing John, ruled out by injury, Jessica Harrington relies on the strange Jett.

The field is completed by Tony Martin's Anibale Fly and Warren Greatrex's mare, La Bague Au Roi.

Faugheen will face six rivals in the Novice Chase Flogas.

The 12-year-old boy trained by Mullins provided one of the best Christmas moments by beating Samcro in a grade one in Limerick, and would undoubtedly tear down the house if he can double his high-level fence bill this weekend.

He is opposed by three stable companions in Castlebawn West, Easy Game and Tornado Flyer, while Battleoverdoyen is an important contender for Gordon Elliott.

The pair of Dommage Pour Toi and Myth Buster from De Bromhead are the other applicants.

With Abacadabras and Envoi Allen undeclared, Elliott relies on Conflated and Easywork at Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle.

In the same race, Mullins is represented by Asterion Forlonge, Mt Leinster and Blue Sari, with Jason The Militant of De Bromhead and John Ryan's stranger, The Little Yank, the only other runners.

All eyes will be on De Bromhead's Aspire Tower in the first of four grades: the Tattersalls Ireland Spring youth obstacle.

The high-level artist of Flat has left a great impression by overcoming obstacles in Punchestown and Leopardstown, and will be a low-priced favorite to complete his hat-trick.

Among his nine rivals are the couple of Joseph O & # 39; Brien of A Wave Of The Sea and Cerberus, as well as the work of John McConnell Never Do Nothing.