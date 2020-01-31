Deepika Padukone stares another airport look





Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly the most sought-after actress in Bollywood today. The actress has some interesting projects in process. From the love story of Dharma Productions directed by Shakun Batra starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday to the Hindu adaptation of The Intern with Rishi Kapoor and her, the actress's projects are making her fans eager to see her on the big screen sooner than sooner

Today, the shutters clicked on the actress as she headed towards the airport after she got off her elegant trip. The actress looked phenomenal with a pair of black pants, a tight blouse and a sexy yellow and black jacket on the top. She swaggered at the airport in the middle of the media frenzy and we have pictures of the place. Have a look…