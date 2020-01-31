Deadly shooting between police and rebels in Kashmir | India News

%MINIFYHTMLf36c23f293956aa3d1e6fc0cd85d028211% %MINIFYHTMLf36c23f293956aa3d1e6fc0cd85d028212%

At least three fighters died and a police officer was injured during a shooting between rebels and security forces in Kashmir administered by India, police said on Friday.

"So far, three terrorists have been shot dead," a Jammu and Kashmir The police spokesman told Al Jazeera. "A policeman was also injured in the shooting."

Police said the shooting was triggered on Friday morning around 5:00 a.m. (local time) after police intercepted a freight truck bound for Srinagar near the toll plaza in Nagrota, on the outskirts of the southern city of Jammu.

The rebels aboard the truck shot at the police causing an encounter, police said.

A senior police officer said that as of now the shooting has stopped, but we have cordoned off the area and the search operation continues.

"We are looking in the area to check if there could be a fourth terrorist too," said Mukesh Singh, Jammu Police Inspector General.

Authorities have suspended traffic on the main road following the shooting.

Local media reported that, as a precaution, the authorities also ordered the closure of schools in Nagrota.

Bilal Kuchay contributed to this report from New Delhi