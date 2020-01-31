Dave Chappelle reveals why he supports Andrew Yang – "This man has some great ideas,quot;

In early January 2020, Dave Chappelle was in the headlines for a reason other than his controversial actions. The comedian announced that he was a member of "Yang Gang," a term of affection for social media users who support Andrew Yang as his presidential candidate.

During a conversation with Des Moines Register, Dave explained his position, arguing that Andrew Yang had some "great ideas,quot; on how to handle the inevitable problems of the future, including the supposed threat of automation.

Dave told the store that nobody had to listen to him or not. In his opinion, he is simply fulfilling his civic duty by publicly speaking about his views and who he supports. Chappelle added that he thought Yang had some great ideas and that fans should investigate them.

Andrew Yang has proven to be a popular choice among Hollywood celebrities and the entertainment industry elite. Previously, even Elon Musk announced that he was a great fan of Andrew Yang and supported him as a candidate.

As previously reported, Dave Chappelle revealed for the first time that he supported Andrew Yang in a social media post earlier this month. In addition, the stand-up comic announced two separate comedy shows in support of Andrew's candidacy.

Dave's concerts are over, starting on January 31, and the first one took place on January 29 and 30 in South Carolina. South Carolina is the first state in the south to start the primary. In response to Dave's public support for him, he wrote: "Let's do this for our children," after saying that Dave was "the best."

Last month, in Los Angeles, Donald Glover also revealed that Andrew Yang was his man. He and his team even sold merchandise for $ 1000 per item. The sweatshirts were signed by Glover, also known by his stage name, Childish Gambino.

The price of $ 1000 is not a consequence, as Yang has repeatedly said that he promises to give each citizen of the United States $ 1000 per month. Andrew's proposal has been widely supported by many people and hated by others.



