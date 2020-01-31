Cynthia Erivo about being the only woman of color in the Oscar 2020 race

Cynthia Erivo is talking
On Friday Harriet star spoke about the lack of diversity at the Oscars 2020 in an interview with The Hollywood reporter. As the only woman of color nominated for Best Actress in a leading role in the list of Academy Awards, she opened up on feelings of loneliness during the Oscar race.
"It is a moment of celebration, but it is also a true revelation," Erivo shared. "It can't be just me. There's such a good job going on and this may sound fatalistic, but I would hate that people's work has happened and then we have looked back and go," Oh, I wish we had given roses, "when people are not there to receive them. I don't want us to do that. "
She continued: "Being in a room and not being able to see other (colored) actors who are nominated, not being able to share that with another black actress is sad. I would love to share this moment with someone else."
Speaking out loud is something that comes naturally to Erivo, who admitted that he "can't help talking,quot; when he feels that justice is "in danger,quot; in the interview. While explaining what attracted her to play the role of Harriet TubmanErivo shared that he wanted his interpretation to give viewers "a different point of view,quot; regarding the roles that women of color can play.
"You can see someone who was challenging and who lived his life as a free woman," said Erivo, "to assume that role was to challenge the way you see the women who lived that time and how much agency they can have." seeing a woman of color in the middle of a period piece holding a gun, saving people, freeing people, shouldn't make sense, but it was real. I love the idea that it defies people's idea of what a black woman can be on screen and how she can tell a story. "
Another way Erivo speaks is by not speaking at all. After the BAFTA 2020 nominations were announced, The color Purple Star refused to act in the awards ceremony due to lack of representation. After the news that he would not go on stage to sing his Oscar-nominated song "Rise Up," Erivo said he received a lot of support.
"There are black actors who approached and said:" Thank you very much, congratulations and well done, "he said, noting that his decision was well received in the United States and that he does not know how they did it in the United States. Kingdom took it." . There, I have only been paying attention to those I know and care about, who are also black actors and actresses in the business, and I demand to be a little more frank about their belief in making sure that it is more diverse playground, and that We are also celebrated. "
Despite his critically acclaimed performance in Harriet, her nomination for Best Actress and her Emmy Awards, Tony and Grammy, the British star admitted that she feels a sense of displacement in the industry due to the lack of representation and recognition that women of color receive. But, she is learning how to change the narrative.
"I have the feeling that I do not belong at all. Now I am lucky because of the community of black actors and actresses who have welcomed me, so in that sense I feel that I belong," Erivo explained. "But in nature, I do not belong to the United Kingdom and there are places in the United States to which I definitely do not belong. Now I am realizing that this is part of the charm of me, that I am a bit strange, where I do not fit ".
He added: "I am beginning to accept that if I don't fit, I don't have to try to fit in."
