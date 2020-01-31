Cynthia Erivo about being the only woman of color in the Oscar 2020 race

Cynthia Erivo is talking

On Friday Harriet star spoke about the lack of diversity at the Oscars 2020 in an interview with The Hollywood reporter. As the only woman of color nominated for Best Actress in a leading role in the list of Academy Awards, she opened up on feelings of loneliness during the Oscar race.

"It is a moment of celebration, but it is also a true revelation," Erivo shared. "It can't be just me. There's such a good job going on and this may sound fatalistic, but I would hate that people's work has happened and then we have looked back and go," Oh, I wish we had given roses, "when people are not there to receive them. I don't want us to do that. "

She continued: "Being in a room and not being able to see other (colored) actors who are nominated, not being able to share that with another black actress is sad. I would love to share this moment with someone else."