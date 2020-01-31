Couples who put the & # 39; Bae & # 39; in baecation

%MINIFYHTMLbd43e573656362abce6605a828aa43a911% %MINIFYHTMLbd43e573656362abce6605a828aa43a912%

AY-BAE-BAE!

We all love a good baecation, and some celebrities seem to have it packed. From traveling to Jamaica to Cannes, these celebrity couples show us how it should be done.

Lori Harvey and Future, These two have not been dating for a long time, but it is more than clear that lovebirds refer to that travel life. Celebrating Lori's 23rd birthday, we all saw how the rapper ATL and his boo, in Jamaica, live the luxurious lifestyle.

%MINIFYHTMLbd43e573656362abce6605a828aa43a913% %MINIFYHTMLbd43e573656362abce6605a828aa43a914%

From a private jet adorned with rose petals, a mansion with more rose petals and her friends who accompanied him, a vacation really can't be better than that.

Even now, while the Super Bowl LIV festivities are taking place this weekend, the two are together. I'm sure the fun is just beginning.

One thing is for sure, this new couple knows how to have a good time, and they don't care that their friends join. You know the club dates will be on! Can you imagine anything but poppin bottles & # 39 ;, play music and create memories with your loved ones?

If the duo can't teach us anything else, we can learn how to be booed and still include our friends while booing.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle union trips so much that these two have their own hashtag, # WadeWorldTour2020, and they are definitely up to the task.

The married couple of almost six years are the real jet setters. When visiting China, Italy, Cannes and even more, it is almost as if you are traveling more than an average celebrity couple.

Looking through the videos of DWade and Gabby, the two seem to be best friends. Nothing but silly videos and a good time.

Even when his family expanded, welcoming Baby Kaavia James Union Wade in 2019, they finally took a vacation trip to Hawaii.

Combining onesies and poses at sunset, these two know how to make each trip a moment. I mean, a complete hashtag? Absolutely!

Russell and Ciara Wilson They are the epitome of romance. I mean, it seems that Russell just massages his scalp, greases his body and simply lets her lie on his chest. When you look at them, you can't help seeing love.

For example, Russell rented a full yacht for the 34th birthday of the Level Up singer. With tea lights, golden balloons and Sade's "sweetest taboo,quot; playing, in the background, the future mother of three was really surprised.

While this may not be a traditional baecation, this was definitely not your ordinary stay. With an attractive menu, luxurious decor and a complete yacht, there isn't much else that can really beat that.

The two also attended a Carnival celebration in Brazil, in March 2019. The videos of the married couple enjoying themselves and everything Brazil had to offer showed that they had a great time.

More recently, the couple was on vacation at Turks & Caicos and made a beautiful announcement of baby # 3.

When it comes to keeping fun in the relationship, I'm almost sure Russell and Ciara are the model.

What vacations are you planning, roommates?