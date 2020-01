%MINIFYHTML6b0bea20cde99e31ee4239e23e08672611% %MINIFYHTML6b0bea20cde99e31ee4239e23e08672612%

Governments around the world are dealing with the challenge of how to get their citizens out of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

But Pakistan is not evacuating anyone, leaving hundreds of foreign students in limbo.

Nicola Gage of Al Jazeera reports.