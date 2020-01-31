Coronavirus Live updates: infections multiplied by ten in a week, to almost 10,000

Facebook said Thursday that it was taking several steps to prevent the spread of erroneous information related to the coronavirus, including the removal of "content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been pointed out by major global health organizations and local authorities of health that could cause harm to people who believe them. "

The statement provided examples: "This includes claims related to false cures or prevention methods, such as drinking bleach cures the coronavirus, or claims that create confusion about the health resources that are available."

The company, which plans to promote major virus-related updates at the top of its News Feed, also said that when its third-party data verifiers rate the information as false, the dissemination of that information will be limited on Facebook and Instagram, and the Users will be displaying accurate information instead. Users who attempt to share posts identified as fake, or who have already shared them, will be informed that the content has been discredited, the company said.

Wednesday Twitter changes made to its search algorithm to prioritize results of accredited health organizations. He said those changes were only applied in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States, Great Britain and Vietnam, but that they would expand as appropriate. necessary. Twitter is blocked in mainland China.

WHO. declares that the outbreak is a global health emergency.