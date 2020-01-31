Coronavirus Live updates: infections multiplied by ten in a week, to almost 10,000

The State Department tells Americans not to go to China.
On Thursday night, the State Department issued a travel notice telling Americans not to travel to China due to the public health threat posed by the dangerous new coronavirus. The department set the new notice at Level 4, or red, its highest alert, reserved for the most dangerous situations.
More than 200 people have died, with around 9,800 confirmed infections.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has increased more than ten times in a week, and Chinese authorities reported on Friday the highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period.
◆ Forty-three more deaths were announced in China, which raised the number to 213.
◆ Almost 2,000 new cases were registered in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the world total to almost 9,800, according to data from China and the World Health Organization. The vast majority of cases are within China; 98 cases have been confirmed in 18 other countries.
◆ Tibet has reported its first confirmed case. This means that all provinces and territories of China have been affected by the outbreak.
◆ Thailand and Japan each reported 14 cases of infection; Hong Kong and Singapore have 10; Taiwan has eight; Australia, Malaysia and Macao have seven each; France and the United States have six; South Korea, Germany and the United Arab Emirates each have four; Canada has three; Vietnam and Italy each have two; and India, the Philippines, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Finland each have one.
◆ The cases registered in Taiwan, Germany, Vietnam, Japan, France and the United States involved patients who had not been to China. No deaths have been reported outside of China.
Facebook says it will act to stop the disinformation related to the virus.
Facebook said Thursday that it was taking several steps to prevent the spread of erroneous information related to the coronavirus, including the removal of "content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been pointed out by major global health organizations and local authorities of health that could cause harm to people who believe them. "
The statement provided examples: "This includes claims related to false cures or prevention methods, such as drinking bleach cures the coronavirus, or claims that create confusion about the health resources that are available."
The company, which plans to promote major virus-related updates at the top of its News Feed, also said that when its third-party data verifiers rate the information as false, the dissemination of that information will be limited on Facebook and Instagram, and the Users will be displaying accurate information instead. Users who attempt to share posts identified as fake, or who have already shared them, will be informed that the content has been discredited, the company said.
Wednesday Twitter changes made to its search algorithm to prioritize results of accredited health organizations. He said those changes were only applied in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States, Great Britain and Vietnam, but that they would expand as appropriate. necessary. Twitter is blocked in mainland China.
WHO. declares that the outbreak is a global health emergency.
World Health Organization He said Thursday that the new outbreak of coronavirus was a global health emergency, recognizing that the disease represents a risk outside of China, where it arose last month.
The statement, officially called the Public Health Emergency of International Concern, serves to notify all member states of the United Nations that the world's leading health advisory body rates the situation as serious.
Countries can decide whether to close their borders, cancel flights, control people arriving at airports or take other measures.
The decision came as Cases have begun to appear in people who had not traveled to China during the outbreak.
