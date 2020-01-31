Classmate of the shooter in Delhi: "I wanted to do things for the Hindus,quot; | News

%MINIFYHTML4216acc1beba7038eae6902b9789f42811% %MINIFYHTML4216acc1beba7038eae6902b9789f42812%

The 17-year-old boy, who fired at a protest rally against India's new citizenship law, left his home after telling his grandfather that he was going to school.

Instead, he appeared 50 miles (80 km) near Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in the capital, New Delhi, where he pulled out a gun and fired at a crowd protesting against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), which critics say violates The secular constitution of India is anti-Muslim.

The incident, captured in dramatic images and videos on Thursday, was the first time a civilian opened fire on protesters in the capital, which increased fears that more Indians would take the law into their own hands, as protests to mortal times shook the country.

The CAA, presented by the Hindu nationalist government that accelerates Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities in three neighboring countries, has divided the view, with the Hindu majority and the Muslim minority often taking opposite sides.

Family members, neighbors and a school official in the Jewar city of Uttar Pradesh state described the child as quiet and ordinary. They were surprised by their act of violence.

In social media posts and conversations with some classmates, he talked about restoring Hindu pride and expressed his admiration for a right-wing activist whom the police have accused of encouraging violence.

"He wanted to do things for the Hindus, he had that in his heart," his classmate Shivam told the Reuters News Agency. "For years, I had said I was going to do something big."

Reuters has failed to establish how the boy planned the attack outside of JMI University or how he acquired the rudimentary weapon. He fired a single shot and wounded a Kashmir student in the hand.

WhatsApp messages with another classmate, seen by Reuters, show that he asked for several thousand rupees three days before the shooting incident, without revealing why.

Protests against CAA have erupted since last December, with hundreds of thousands going outside (Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

Agitation on the new law

Protests against the CAA have erupted since last December, with hundreds of thousands of people taking the streets across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government insists that the law is necessary to help persecuted minorities who fled to India before 2015 from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

However, protesters say that the law, as well as the proposed National Registry of Citizens, discriminates against Muslims in the country, who make up almost 15 percent of India's 1.3 billion people.

At least 29 people have died in clashes with the police.

In recent days, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have called for action against protesters, accusing them of being "antipatriotic."

This week, Indian Finance Minister Anurag Thakur encouraged supporters at a state election rally in New Delhi to sing slogans, asking them to "shoot the traitors,quot;, which caused a reprimand of the election commission from the country.

& # 39; We are with him & # 39;

Hours after the shooting, small groups of people passed by the boy's house in Jewar, shouting Hindu slogans in support of their actions.

"What he did was unconstitutional, but we are with him," said a neighbor, who declined to be identified.

Hindus, Muslims and members of smaller religious minorities live face to face in Jewar, typical of the towns and cities of Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India.

Family members said that the child usually divides his time between school and home, that he is next to his father's little candy store, and that he mostly stays reserved.

In recent days, he was seen spending a lot of time on his phone. "We tried to talk to him, but we couldn't make him open," said his father.

"I still can't understand what happened," added the boy's grandfather, wrapped under a blanket in his family's house on a street full of shops and Hindu temples.

Right links

In his two known Facebook accounts, which were withdrawn by the company, he published calls for Hindus to join.

Some publications presented him posing with weapons, according to a review of their profiles before they were eliminated.

In March 2018, the boy asked friends via Facebook to join a meeting of Bajrang Dal, a hard-line Hindu group linked to the BJP ruler. Days later, he shared photos of himself at the meeting.

Praveen Bhati, a local leader of the far right Bajrang Dal, denied that the boy was a member of the group.

Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the Hindu World Council, which is part of what is called the Sangh Parivar (Sangh Family) in India.

The Sangh Parivar is named after its parent organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS or National Volunteer Association), which is inspired by the German Nazis.

Some classmates said they were aware of their support for Hindu nationalism for at least three years, partly because of their social media posts.

Classmates said they idolized right-wing activist Deepak Sharma, who police accused of instigating violence against students from Afghanistan at a university in northern India in 2018.

At least two profiles of the child's social networks, on Facebook and WhatsApp, had Sharma in the main image.

Sharma said he remembered meeting the boy and recognized a photograph with him. "I am not in touch with him," Sharma told Reuters, adding that he had given up activism.

The police in New Delhi, which is detaining the child in custody, could not be contacted to comment on his investigation.