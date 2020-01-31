Christian Atsu: the Celtic approach to the end of Newcastle | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb6cfa09d02a1945095477153dfed88d711% %MINIFYHTMLb6cfa09d02a1945095477153dfed88d712%

The Celts are also in talks to re-sign Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama





%MINIFYHTMLb6cfa09d02a1945095477153dfed88d713% %MINIFYHTMLb6cfa09d02a1945095477153dfed88d714% Christian Atsu has failed to score in 22 appearances for Newcastle this season

Celtic has made an approach to sign the end of Newcastle Christian Atsu until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian is also under consideration by the contender for the promotion of the Nottingham Forest Championship, while Blackburn has already been rejected by Newcastle.

Atsu has made 22 appearances in all competitions with Steve Bruce this season, but has not yet scored a goal for the team.

He joined Newcastle in a £ 6.2 million move from Chelsea in May 2017, after spending the duration of his career at Stamford Bridge borrowed in Vitesse, Everton and Malaga.

0:27 Steve Bruce makes fun that Newcastle was close to breaking his club transfer record for a midfielder Steve Bruce makes fun that Newcastle was close to breaking his club transfer record for a midfielder

Tottenham and England's left back, Danny Rose, joined Newcastle on loan for the rest of the season on Thursday, becoming his third January recruit after the signings of Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro.

Celtic is also in talks to re-sign Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama before the transfer deadline of midnight on Friday.

