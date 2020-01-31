Chris Brown's daughter suffers an injury while trying to dance like her father

Chris Brown's daughter was reportedly injured when trying to show her dance moves, a Page Six report revealed. Reportedly, the 5-year-old girl revealed photos of herself on Instagram, directed by her mother, Nia Guzman, one of whom shows a bandage on her forehead.

The 5 year old seems to have had stitches. You can see the Instagram post below:

It is not clear how or when he fell and injured his head, but it may have had something to do with his attendance at the 2020 Grammys with his father. Brown fans know that Chris took his little daughter to the awards this year.

It is clear that the 30-year-old musician cares a lot about her. The artist has shown her dance skills many times on social media, including a video in which she imitated her "Gimme That,quot; movements.

Chris also received another child, Aeko Catori Brown, in November with Ammika Harris. Brown's personal life seems to be on the rise, which, as fans of him know, has not always been so.

For years, Chris has been linked to Rihanna for the notorious fight they had just before the Grammy Awards in 2009. On February 8, 2009, Brown and his girlfriend, Rihanna, had an argument that quickly became physical.

Afterwards, Brown went to the Los Angeles Police Department to turn himself in to the authorities. He was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats. Initially, the police never revealed who was involved, but media publications soon discovered that it was Rihanna.

Brown's arrest had a significant effect on his career at that time, including several commercials, television shows and music removed from several radio stations. He was also replaced at the 2009 Grammy Awards by Justin Timberlake.

Ad

Later in life, Chris' problems continued, including a 2016 incident in which a woman called police accusing Brown of threatening her with a gun. The police arrived, but he denied them entry without a court order. As a result of his charges over the years, Brown remains banned in several countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia.



Post views:

0 0