China increases the number of deaths from coronavirus: all the latest updates | China news

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China exceeded 250, the government said on Saturday, while foreign nations tightened restrictions on Chinese travelers in response to the rapid spread of the disease.

At least 259 people have died and 11,791 people have been infected in China by the new coronavirus, according to new figures from Chinese health officials.

Most of the latest deaths are from Hubei province. The city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak is located in Hubei.

According to reports, another 102,000 people were also under medical observation with possible symptoms of respiratory disease.

New cases have been detected abroad, with more than 20 affected countries, including Spain and the United Kingdom.

The top Communist Party official in Wuhan, the central city of 11 million people where the virus first appeared in December, expressed "remorse,quot; on Friday because local authorities acted very slowly.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday, February 1

Tianjin of China says all schools and nonessential companies will remain close

The Chinese city of Tianjin announced on Saturday that all nonessential schools and companies will remain close until further notice to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to state media.

Spain confirms case of coronavirus – ministry of health

The National Center for Microbiology in Spain confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus after a man was diagnosed with the virus on the remote island of La Gomera in the Canary Islands, said the Ministry of Health.

The patient is part of a group of five people who were observed on the island and isolated after discovering that they had come into contact with a German man diagnosed with the virus.

The Pasteur Institute aims for the coronavirus vaccine in 2021

The Pasteur Institute of France Foundation said it had established a working group to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus in 20 months.

Christophe D & # 39; Enfert, scientific director of the Pasteur Institute, told reporters in Paris that the vaccine could be available in 20 months if "everything goes well."

"At the end of August, we could participate in clinical trials and, as long as everything goes well, get a vaccine candidate within 20 months."

Tokyo 2020 Olympics rule out cancellation fears

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games dismissed rumors that the Games were in danger from the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have never discussed the cancellation of the Games. Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the relevant organizations and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary," the organizers said in a statement to the German news agency DPA.

The IOC also said that preparations for the Games from July 24 to August 9 continued as planned.

Diary of a Wuhan native: a week in quarantine

A teacher who lives in the epicenter of the deadly outbreak shares her experiences of isolation with Al Jazeera while continuing quarantine in Wuhan.

An old man collapsed and died on the street in Wuhan on Thursday (Héctor Retamal / AFP)

Japan will apply special measures for the coronavirus from Saturday: NHK

Japan plans to anticipate the date when the coronavirus will become a "designated infectious disease,quot; until Saturday, February 7, public broadcaster NHK said.

Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said the government was considering advancing the date, without giving further details.

The government classified the virus as an infectious disease designated on Tuesday, a measure that allows compulsory hospitalization, the strictest detection of people entering the country and the use of public funds for treatment, among other measures.

According to the regulations, the designation only entered into force on February 7 after the ordinances were issued.

