Check out all the contestants of season 3 of the masked singer so far

The masked singers are back, and they could be weirder than ever.

It only makes sense that the costumes in the Fox reality show have to be increasingly strange, since this is the third season in a year and they have to keep surpassing themselves in some way.

Now they have released a good amount of costumes for the season, which begins after the Super Bowl on Sunday, and there are some that we can't stop looking at and others that we can barely see at once. Some of the eyes in particular in those costumes are too scary. Yes, they are not real eyes, and yet it seems they can see our soul.

Just look at the Mouse. He wears a wreath of flowers and an outfit that says "harmless fairy,quot;, but his eyes say "infinite darkness."

And the Bear may seem ready for the party, but the permanent look on his face says he has seen something he can never recover from.