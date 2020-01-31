Chase the bounty hunter on the moon Moving items in Beth Champman's closet

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter,quot; Chapman Y Moon angell they are making things clear why she moved her clothes to her late wife's closet Beth chapman.
The two gave an explanation about Dr. Oz's show.
"This is what happened," Moon said. "When I entered the house, he walked through the closet and shouted, and walked through the closet and shouted, and closed the door and then opened it. Then he came in, I think this is quite intimate, but he would smell Beth and he would come in there and he would sit and cry and cry and cry. "
Then he said Dog asked him to "take Beth's things out of the closet."
"So it wasn't something negative," said Moon, who has known the Chapman family for years and served as an assistant. "It was because I couldn't do it anymore."
While Dog said he felt "relieved,quot; after Moon removed the items, he soon began to experience other emotions.
"I passed and it was empty, and I said, & # 39; Oh, God & # 39;" he recalled. "I said & # 39; Luna, put some of your stuff there & # 39; she said no. & # 39; I said: & # 39; Luna, it's an order & # 39;".
The issue arose after Dog's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, tweeted about the incident last week.
"If someone who knew your family dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmother died, what would you do?" He asked his followers in a deleted post since then. "If you went to your mother's closet and saw that she moved all her clothes and replaced her with her clothes, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho."
He later added: "My dad is a GROWING MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name will not go down in history as a person who supports this."
Dog and Moon also provoked rumors of engagement after their appearance in Dr. Oz's show. In a preview of the next episode, which airs on Monday, February 3, you could see a dog asking: "Moon Angell, would you marry me?"
Neither Dog nor Moon have publicly addressed the speculation of the commitment. However, TMZ, citing sources, said the proposal was not real and that the two are not committed.
Beth died in June 2019 after his battle with cancer.