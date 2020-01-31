Chase the bounty hunter on the moon Moving items in Beth Champman's closet

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter,quot; Chapman Y Moon angell they are making things clear why she moved her clothes to her late wife's closet Beth chapman.

The two gave an explanation about Dr. Oz's show.

"This is what happened," Moon said. "When I entered the house, he walked through the closet and shouted, and walked through the closet and shouted, and closed the door and then opened it. Then he came in, I think this is quite intimate, but he would smell Beth and he would come in there and he would sit and cry and cry and cry. "

Then he said Dog asked him to "take Beth's things out of the closet."

"So it wasn't something negative," said Moon, who has known the Chapman family for years and served as an assistant. "It was because I couldn't do it anymore."

While Dog said he felt "relieved,quot; after Moon removed the items, he soon began to experience other emotions.

"I passed and it was empty, and I said, & # 39; Oh, God & # 39;" he recalled. "I said & # 39; Luna, put some of your stuff there & # 39; she said no. & # 39; I said: & # 39; Luna, it's an order & # 39;".