Chacun pours Soi to settle accounts in Dublin Chase | Racing news

Chacun Pour Soi mounted by Robbie Power

Chacun Pour Soi seeks revenge on A Plus Tard in a fascinating renovation of Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

After making a great impression with the victory in his first two starts for Willie Mullins, including a Grade One win over Defi Du Seuil at the Punchestown Festival last season, Chacun Pour Soi was expected to reappear in Leopardstown last month.

But the odds supporters burned their fingers as the eight-year-old had to manage second place behind the winner of the Cheltenham Festival of Henry de Bromhead, A Plus Tard, with just under four lengths separating the couple.

Bookmakers make Chacun Pour Soi a short price to reverse the form in Leopardstown on Saturday, and Patrick Mullins, his father's assistant, expects a considerable improvement.

He said: "We have had it for three years and it was very fragile, so when we went to Naas the first day, we were not completely sure. We had not trained very hard and won by 31 lasts a long time and was visually impressive in a chase of Beginners in March, but how strong was it?

"Obviously, what he did in Punchestown was an extraordinary performance, but you can moderate that with the fact that other horses had had a difficult season and he went there fresh."

"We were disappointed to be hit at Christmas. I wouldn't say your bubble has burst yet, but you will have to win here if you want to live up to your reputation."

Stable rider Paul Townend sided with Chacun Pour Soi over three other runners for the champion coach.

Robbie Power climbs on Min, who is trying to claim this award for the third consecutive year, while Danny Mullins is aboard the progressive Hilly Way Chase winner, Cilaos Emery.

The Closutton Quartet is completed with last year's Arkle Trophy winner, Duc Des Genievres, the Mark Walsh mount.

Mullins added: "Cilaos Emery has been a very fragile horse. He has wasted time here and there, but he beat Melon as a rookie.

"He used to be very enthusiastic, and that was his downfall, but now he's getting much better. We're not quite sure how good he is."

"Min is who they have to beat, because he is the one who left and did it. The other two are moving forward. I don't envy Paul for having to choose between them."

De Bromhead should have a clearer idea after this weekend if A Plus Tard should target Queen Mother Chase Champion or the longest Ryanair Chase in Cheltenham in March.

He said: "He is in good shape and we are eager to execute him."

"He looked great at Christmas. He lowered his head and galloped to the line. He was our first first-grade winner for the Cheveley Park Stud, and we were delighted."

"I always had him as a horse over two and a half miles, but some of those good horses can make any trip. Sizing Europe went from two to three miles."

Plus Tard is also joined by two stablemates at Ordinary World and Ornua, while Pat Fahy's stable star, Castlegrace Paddy, completes the lineup.