Cedric Soares joins Arsenal on Southampton loan | Soccer news

Cedric Soares has joined Arsenal until the end of the season.

Arsenal has completed the signing of Southampton's right back, Cedric Soares, on loan until the end of the season.

Soares, whose contract with Southampton expires at the end of the current campaign, is the second Arsenal firm in January after the Gunners completed an agreement to sign defender Pablo Mari on a loan from Flamengo earlier this week.

More to follow ….

