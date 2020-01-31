CDC orders 195 U.S. evacuees to be quarantined after possible exposure to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLd232e2be255dd9b172be3d25c665e6d311% %MINIFYHTMLd232e2be255dd9b172be3d25c665e6d312%

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the 195 U.S. evacuees from Wuham, China, who were evacuated to the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, are now under federal quarantine for a total of 14 days, due to the Possible exposure of the coronavirus.

It is said that this is the first thing that happens in 50 years, due to new cases of coronaviruses that have grown in recent days. The last time the CDC issued a quarantine was in the 1960s for smallpox, according to NBC News.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and RESPIRATORY DISEASES of the CDC said: "We are preparing as if it were the next pandemic, but we hope this is not the case."

She continued: “We would rather be remembered for overreacting rather than acting less actively. While we recognize that this is an unprecedented action, we face an unprecedented health threat.

As previously reported, the coronavirus was declared a public health emergency on Thursday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Thursday: ““ The main reason for this statement is not due to what is happening in China, but to what is happening in other countries. "Our biggest concern is the possibility that the virus will spread to countries with weaker health systems and that are not prepared to deal with it."

In addition, according to USA Today, Delta, American Airlines and United have canceled all of their continental flights to China, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

"Delta, American and United announced that they will temporarily cancel all their flights to mainland China in response to the coronavirus outbreak, under pressure from unions representing airline employees and new warnings from public health officials "

As mentioned earlier, the best way to prevent this virus is to reduce the chances of exposure. The CDC recommends the following:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.