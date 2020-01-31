Carly Pearce's Valentine's gift guide reaches all the right notes

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Every little thing you give could make a difference this Valentine's Day!

The most romantic day of the year is fast approaching and is pressing to find that perfect gift for your spouse, best friend or family member. Fortunately, country music singer Carly pearce is here to help her as she prepares to celebrate the big day with her husband Michael ray.

"Less is more,quot;, the singer of "I hope you are happy now,quot; shared with E! News exclusively. "I really think it's the thought that counts! Just make the person you love feel special."

And among the gifts, we can recommend his new self-titled album available on February 14, Carly has a special man in his heart.

"I am very excited to celebrate my first Valentine's Day as a married girl," he shared with us. "That is the best example of love!"

From the modern Lululemon equipment to a fantastic karaoke microphone, see what Carly recommends in her gift guide below.