Carly Pearce's Valentine's gift guide reaches all the right notes

Every little thing you give could make a difference this Valentine's Day!
The most romantic day of the year is fast approaching and is pressing to find that perfect gift for your spouse, best friend or family member. Fortunately, country music singer Carly pearce is here to help her as she prepares to celebrate the big day with her husband Michael ray.
"Less is more,quot;, the singer of "I hope you are happy now,quot; shared with E! News exclusively. "I really think it's the thought that counts! Just make the person you love feel special."
And among the gifts, we can recommend his new self-titled album available on February 14, Carly has a special man in his heart.
"I am very excited to celebrate my first Valentine's Day as a married girl," he shared with us. "That is the best example of love!"
From the modern Lululemon equipment to a fantastic karaoke microphone, see what Carly recommends in her gift guide below.
Planet Fitness Membership
"It's no secret that I love to exercise and feel my best, especially when traveling on tour. Although I love exercising outdoors, the weather doesn't always agree with me. Planet Fitness is perfect for cold or rainy days or if I want to train with free weights or other equipment. I can go to any gym wherever I am in the country and feel at home. A new membership could motivate you and your partner to train and spend that quality time together. "
Wine subscription service
"My husband Michael and I are wine lovers, and we love trying new mixes. We could spend hours choosing the perfect wine bottle. Wine subscription services like Vinebox are the best gift for wine lovers to try something new every month,quot;.
