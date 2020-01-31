Home Entertainment Cardi & # 39; assaulted & # 39; by Champagne in Strip...

Cardi & # 39; assaulted & # 39; by Champagne in Strip Club – FIGHTS Man Offset !! (Video)

Cardi B's husband, Offset, fistled last night, inside a Miami strip club, after they allegedly "assaulted,quot; Cardi B to buy champagne.

A party attendant allegedly sprinkled the Yellow Bodak with champagne, and Offset was enraged.

According to TMZ, Cardi B was caught in the crossfire of a champagne discharge. Bottles were blown up and bubbles began to fly everywhere, and Cardi was beaten. Cardi B kept her cold, despite being wet. Her husband Offset, on the other hand, was not so calm.

