Captain Glenn's guide to navigate the best places in the Mediterranean

It's time to start planning your summer 2020 vacation!

Sailing yacht Captain Glenn Shephard is giving us some expert travel tips to navigate the sunny seas of the Mediterranean, where the last Below Deck season occurs.

So what are some of Shephard's must-see vacation spots?

"Almost anywhere in Greece," Captain Glenn tells E! News. "The show is in Corfu, which has a special place in my heart, I've sailed a lot there. I've done it all over Greece. Greece for sure. The Ionian, where we were in Corfu, is really special place."