Captain Glenn's guide to navigate the best places in the Mediterranean

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo
It's time to start planning your summer 2020 vacation!
Sailing yacht under deckCaptain Glenn Shephard He is giving us some expert travel tips to navigate the sunny seas of the Mediterranean, where the last Under cover excision occurs.
So what are some of Shephard's must-see vacation spots?
"Almost anywhere in Greece," Captain Glenn tells E! News. "The show is in Corfu, which has a special place in my heart, I've sailed a lot there. I've done it all over Greece. Greece for sure. The Ionian, where we were in Corfu, is really special place."
But Corfu is not the only idyllic island recommended by Shephard. "For me, Santorini is unique in the world. When I used to make family visits and had my boat in Greece, I always took them to Santorini," he said. "I also like Mykonos, it's a bit touristy, but it's a small and beautiful town and I love the island. Greece is full of islands like that."
Jumping to Italy and beyond, Captain Glenn continued: "Sardinia is fantastic, excellent navigation, great landscape, many islands, good places to anchor and things like that, so it is a great advantage. Croatia is fantastic. The Aeolian Islands to the north from Sicily, that's where I started my career. I don't know if you're familiar with Panarea, Stromboli. Stromboli is an active volcano and essentially the first lighthouse in the world because sailors used to use it in the past to discover where they were because you could see it was firing ".
Rent our sailing yacht immediately!
Watch the premiere of Sailing yacht under deck Monday, February 3 at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)