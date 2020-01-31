Capital in Trump's Middle East Plan makes "a joke,quot; of Palestinian aspirations

And instead of Israel attaching the strategic Jordan Valley as a whole, the previous peace proposals provided for a special security agreement, possibly involving third-party forces, along the Jordan border.

In exchange for concessions to Israel, Trump's plan turns the Palestinians into a very conditional offer that has little chance of being accepted: an entity they could call a state made up of the Gaza Strip and several enclaves in the West Bank, marked with settlements and surrounded by Israeli territory, which would be linked by roads or other means of transport.

While Israel praised the plan, the Palestinians rejected it furiously.

One of the neighborhoods designated for the capital, the Shuafat refugee camp, is a marginal neighborhood where the Palestinian police have no jurisdiction and the Israeli police fear treading. Another, Kufr Aqab, became a The wild west of unregulated and unsafe construction when Israeli policies and high housing prices led middle-class Arabs to seek housing beyond the security barrier but still within the municipality of Jerusalem.

And then there is Abu Dis, the mountainous home of Al-Quds University, which opened in the 1980s when the town was only a 10-minute drive from Damascus Gate, one of the portals leading to the Old City from Jerusalem Most of Abu Dis was never within the city limits of Jerusalem.

"How can this be a capital?" Asked Ahmed Bader, 25, incredulous. He had come in a small truck to collect garbage from a vacant lot behind the parliament building. The children rode horses bareback in an adjacent alley.

"Jerusalem has the Aqsa mosque, churches, businesses, places to work," he continued. “What do we have here in our small town? If I stop my little Vespa on the main street to talk on the phone, the cars are piled up behind me and they can't pass me! "