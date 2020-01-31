Capital in Trump's Middle East Plan makes "a joke,quot; of Palestinian aspirations

ABU DIS, West Bank – Like a monument to frustrated hopes, an unfinished Palestinian parliament building is abandoned on a ridge in Abu Dis, a suburb of Jerusalem that imposed the West Bank and that the Trump administration has proposed as the capital of A future Palestinian state.
A symbol of the possibilities of sovereignty when it began in the mid-1990s, it was assumed that parliament had a clear line of sight towards the gleaming domes of the revered Al Aqsa mosque complex in the Old City of Jerusalem, just two years half a mile away while the crow flies. Today, it recoils over a concrete wall with a razor wire cover, a section of Israel's security barrier that was erected in 2005, isolating winged creatures in Abu Dis from Jerusalem and its sacred places.
Days after the implementation of Trump's long-awaited plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which strongly favored Israel and dismissed most Palestinian claims, there was little sense of majesty or Palestinian control here in Abu Dis.
The US administrations have repeatedly tried for decades to mediate a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians in much more equitable terms than the current proposal. But nothing personifies more asymmetry than how it addresses a Palestinian capital.
The Palestinians have long aspired to an independent state with East Jerusalem as their capital, but the proposal eliminates the notion that the two sides would negotiate the future of the city.
Instead, it gives all desirable parts of Jerusalem to Israel and proposes a group of dark and peripheral areas of the city as the closest to a capital in Jerusalem that the Palestinians should have. It offers Palestinians the small and crowded Abu Dis, along with faraway neighborhoods with technically problems in East Jerusalem, but also on the other side of the security barrier.
Generally speaking, the Trump administration's plan would give Israel general military control from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. It would allow Israel to annex about 30 percent of the West Bank along with all Jewish settlements in the territory, although most of the world regards those settlements as a violation of international law.
While Israel had long been expected to cling to some large settlement blocs in the West Bank in exchange for land exchanges, it was also expected to dismantle more isolated settlements in the territory designated for a Palestinian state.
And instead of Israel attaching the strategic Jordan Valley as a whole, the previous peace proposals provided for a special security agreement, possibly involving third-party forces, along the Jordan border.
In exchange for concessions to Israel, Trump's plan turns the Palestinians into a very conditional offer that has little chance of being accepted: an entity they could call a state made up of the Gaza Strip and several enclaves in the West Bank, marked with settlements and surrounded by Israeli territory, which would be linked by roads or other means of transport.
While Israel praised the plan, the Palestinians rejected it furiously.
One of the neighborhoods designated for the capital, the Shuafat refugee camp, is a marginal neighborhood where the Palestinian police have no jurisdiction and the Israeli police fear treading. Another, Kufr Aqab, became a The wild west of unregulated and unsafe construction when Israeli policies and high housing prices led middle-class Arabs to seek housing beyond the security barrier but still within the municipality of Jerusalem.
And then there is Abu Dis, the mountainous home of Al-Quds University, which opened in the 1980s when the town was only a 10-minute drive from Damascus Gate, one of the portals leading to the Old City from Jerusalem Most of Abu Dis was never within the city limits of Jerusalem.
"How can this be a capital?" Asked Ahmed Bader, 25, incredulous. He had come in a small truck to collect garbage from a vacant lot behind the parliament building. The children rode horses bareback in an adjacent alley.
"Jerusalem has the Aqsa mosque, churches, businesses, places to work," he continued. “What do we have here in our small town? If I stop my little Vespa on the main street to talk on the phone, the cars are piled up behind me and they can't pass me! "
When Palestinians say they want Jerusalem as their capital, they don't refer to suburbs like Abu Dis, or areas like Shuafat and Kufr Aqab.
Shuafat and Kufr Aqab are part of the territory that the Israelis annexed to Jerusalem in 1967, in the heady days after their victory in the Six Day War.
“Jerusalem is the old walled city. The rest is not Jerusalem, "said Nazmi Jubeh, an archaeologist and historian who directs the Birzeit University Museum in the West Bank." We refer to Jerusalem, and I believe that everyone refers to sacred places. This word play game has no meaning. "
In many ways, Trump's plan seemed to reward the Israelis and punish the Palestinians for what each has considered the bad behavior of the other.
The Israelis relentlessly created facts on the ground, such as settlements in the heart of the West Bank designed to prevent a Palestinian state from joining. The Palestinians repeatedly resorted to violence, even after Israeli retreats, which led Israel to expand its security presence at the expense of the Palestinians and insist on never uprooting its people again.
In his concept map of a Palestinian state, Trump's plan did not even mark the location of a capital, although the document suggested calling it Al-Quds, the Arab name of Jerusalem.
Yes it marked Jerusalem, in Israeli territory.
The Americans determined that Israel should remain sovereign over all parts of Jerusalem, including the ancient holy places that are within the security barrier built in the early 2000s after a series of Palestinian suicide bombings.
At least 120,000 Palestinians live beyond the barrier but still within the city limits of Jerusalem to be able to hold on to their Jerusalem residence cards, which allow them to work and travel within Israel. Under the American plan, they would be living in Palestine.
(Within the barrier, according to the plan, approximately 200,000 Palestinians would have the option of becoming citizens of Palestine or Israel, or of maintaining the intermediate residence status that most of them have today.)
As a purely geographical issue, the Palestinian capital would fragment into several neighborhoods that are miles away, separated by Israeli communities and major roads, and share little in common. It is no different to putting together a new city from parts of Teaneck, N.J., Queens and South Bronx.
Trump's plan promises to manage the feat with new roads, tunnels or bridges.
"If you know these areas, you know they are just making a joke about you and your national aspiration," Mr. Jubeh said. "A capital is a symbol," he added. "These areas are not a symbol for anyone."
In fact, Palestinians are denied even a symbolic foothold at or near the old heart of the city. But Israel gets rid of its only refugee camp, and the violent land it has become.
By deciphering Shuafat, Trump's plan completes what the Israelis first tried to do when they built the security barrier, said Danny Seidemann, an expert in geography and political history in Jerusalem who strongly criticizes Trump's plan. He would correct what he said was a mistake in hastily tracing the city limits in 1967.
The refugee camp had been a hot spot of violence for years, he said. Then the decision was made to build the security wall within the city "to cut them," said Seidemann.
At Shuafat camp on Thursday, residents laughed at the idea of making their neighborhood a Palestinian masterpiece. Water and sewage services in the camp are not reliable at best; The streets contain bumps large enough to lose much of a car.
"It's a ghost town, not a capital," said Muhammad Inbawi, 30. "It's chaos here. At night, we are ruled by the gangsters. What kind of capital is that? Trump is sane?
The place is also not so safe during the day: while Mr. Inbawi was speaking, a mist was blowing down the street. It was tear gas fired by Israeli security forces. Crowds of children in school uniforms ran to escape.
Seeing a girl struggling to resist the effects of the acrid cloud, Mr. Inbawi yelled at no one in particular: "You don't throw stones when school is leaving!"
Abu Dis, which began as a quiet town, now has about 13,000 residents in less than two square miles. It consists of a single main street and sloppy alleys that shoot at strange angles.
"We love it," said Safia, a 35-year-old English teacher who would only give her name for fear of the repercussions of the authorities. But he added: "Like all Palestinians, I reject what we call the US-Israeli agreement to take Jerusalem."
She visited Jerusalem for the last time three years ago to pray during the holy month of Ramadan, a visit that required special permission from the Israeli authorities.
Tareq Bader, 22, who works at a car accessories store, was the last one in Jerusalem about 10 years ago. "It's very close," he said, "but hard to reach."
But he has not lost faith.
"Trump promised Jerusalem to the Jews," he said. "God promised us, and God is bigger than Trump."
Mohammed Najib contributed reports.