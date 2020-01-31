Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving rates Mark Giordano's collision with Connor McDavid of Oilers as a "problem,quot;

%MINIFYHTML284071b588aebed6a4caeeacb0159fd711% %MINIFYHTML284071b588aebed6a4caeeacb0159fd712%

Apparently, the bad blood between Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames players ended after Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk removed their gloves, but an incident between the captains of both teams on Wednesday has Flames general manager Brad Treliving defending Mark Giordano vehemently before the next rivalry game "Battle of Alberta,quot; on Saturday.

"Any talk that there is a malicious intention in Gio's coup is complete crap, so let's put an end to that." Treliving told reporters on Friday.

The incident he referred to attracted attention during the second period of Wednesday, when the Sportsnet broadcast showed Connor McDavid shouting at the referees after he went stumbled by Giordano during a race to a loose disc in the neutral zone.

The captain of Edmonton hit Giordano to the disc and crossed it towards the attack zone of the Oilers, only for Giordano to take out his left leg, arm and hip in an effort to stop the fast superstar. His legs collided, turning briefly to McDavid before the game continued. While it was not clear exactly what McDavid yelled at the officers on the ice, it seemed likely that he wanted a penalty for interference imposed on Giordano at least.

Mcdavid he told reporters after the game that he "did not want to start a big media circus,quot; and simply called Giordano a hard-nosed player. Oilers head coach Dave Tippett declined to address the incident until he saw a replay, and once he did the next day, he didn't seem to think much about the play.

"Did you see it? Have you looked closely? Tippett asked reporters on Thursday. "I'm not sure there was a lot of knee there, but (Giordano) was trying to pull his hip a little because he was beaten. I think colder heads will probably prevail today."

Although Edmonton significantly minimized the incident, Treliving and Giordano himself went out of their way to break down the work for members of the media on Friday.

"I saw (Tippett's) comments yesterday … (when you) talked about a superior coach who is a very clear thinker, I saw his comments." Treliving said, referring to Tippett's message of "colder heads will probably prevail." "There is nothing. It will be a difficult game. You are talking about a guy who is a winner of the Norris Trophy, a top player. Obviously, Connor is one of the best players in the world. Everyone goes to battle for their space, but that for I'm not a problem. "

Giordano even admitted that he could have gotten his way by interfering with McDavid in the play, but said he had no intention of cutting off his opponent's legs or trying to hurt him.

"I think when you slow things down and go frame by frame, it doesn't give you the speed of the game." he told reporters. "(McDavid is) an exceptional player, and what he is great is to cut. He cut very fast; just in the end I tried to get a piece of him. I didn't try to connect with his knee or legs or anything like that, it was just a play Honestly, when a guy is surrounding you, you try to get a piece of him as a d-man. "

Maybe that was it: a high-speed collision between an elite defender and one of the game's most talented players, both competing for the slightest advantage. Giordano said he could say that McDavid was upset for the rest of the game, but he didn't say words were exchanged about the incident.

"It's a heated game, we play a lot against each other, many changes against each other." Giordano said. "That is what makes the battle between our two teams excellent. I think there will be moments like that in every game."

The Oilers and Flames play for the second time in four days on Saturday in Calgary.