Bushfire crisis: Australia's capital declares state of emergency | Australia news

A state of emergency has been declared in the capital of Australia, as forest fires threaten Canberra and the surrounding region.

The authorities are worried about the warm weather and the strong winds that this weekend will spread a fire south of the city out of control.

It is the worst threat the area has faced in 20 years.

Priyanka Gupta from Al Jazeera reports.

