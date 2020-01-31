Bruno Fernandes could debut in Man Utd against Wolves, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

Watch Manchester United vs Wolves on Saturday from 5pm in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 5:30 p.m.

















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says all parties are happy after midfielder Bruno Fernandes finally completed his transfer to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon

Bruno Fernandes could make his Manchester United debut against Wolves on Saturday, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, signing a five-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford with the option of extending it for another year.

United could pay up to £ 68m for Portugal's international, who scored 63 goals in 137 games for Sporting, and Solskjaer says he could make his club debut against Wolves, live Sky Sports Premier League.

"He is fit enough to play and will definitely be involved in the team," said the head of United. "Of course, he has had some hectic days now, and even his daughter's third birthday yesterday.

"I don't know how much he will be involved, but he will be on the team."

Fernandes: My love for Utd began with Ronaldo Manchester United has completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon

Fernandes will wear shirt No 18

Fernandes will wear the No. 18 shirt for United recently vacated by former club captain Ashley Young, who left to join Inter Milan Series A earlier this month.

Before Young it was used by Frazier Campbell and, more famously, by the united legend Paul Scholes.

"He's a similar type of player (to Scholes) in skills. He could do absolutely everything too, could Scholesy, so there's no pressure!" Solskjaer joked.

"We have followed Bruno not only for months, but also for years. He has developed more and more, matured and will be a fantastic Manchester United player."

United fans will strike

Meanwhile, United fans are reportedly planning to retire during Saturday's game in protest at the way the club is managed.

A recent report claimed that supporters were organizing Old Trafford's departure in the 58th minute in protest against executive vice president Ed Woodward and club owners.

United fans reportedly plan to leave Old Trafford in protest during Saturday's game

However, according to the Daily mailManchester United Supporters & # 39; Trust sent fans an email on Thursday urging them to applaud in the 58th minute to recognize the next anniversary of the Munich air disaster, before leaving the field 10 minutes later.

In the reports, Solskjaer said: "Well, of course you want to see our fans behind the team and the players. The players have been backed up and the fans have been fantastic."

"We have a young team, there will be ups and downs to grow with your support. For me, fans have been supporting us and I am sure they will support the team again."

De Gea will make his appearance number 300 PL

David de Gea will make his 300th appearance in the Premier League for United if he lines up against Wolves.

The Spanish goalkeeper will become the 36th player to make 300 appearances in the competition for a single club, and the eighth to do so for United.

"It occupies the first place. It has been incredible for the club," Solskjaer said. "You could see on Wednesday night (against Manchester City) what it means to us. It is a presence in the back and a first level human being."

David de Gea is online to make his 300th appearance in the Premier League for United

