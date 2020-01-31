Britons in Brexit: "We have done a show of ourselves,quot;

According to the 2011 census, about 13 percent of the city's 65,000 people were born in other parts of Europe, and Boston's European population has continued to grow in subsequent years.

"It's not about racism or discrimination against foreigners," said Martin Lewis, a retired teacher from the city. “We welcome different nationalities and cultures in England, but the number we have absorbed is out of control. There are not enough jobs, houses and services to accommodate these people. "

A Polish city technician, who did not give his name for fear of damaging his business, said many of the concerns that Boston residents had about immigration were inflated and did not represent reality.

"We do the work that they don't want to do, we live 10 people in a house, we earn our way of life and we don't carry anyone," he said, adding that although he felt welcome in the city, he was aware of hostile comments about The Polish community made "behind closed doors."

Boston residents were reluctant to talk about Brexit on a recent cold and rainy day: "There is more in this city, there is more in this country," said one pensioner. But in reflecting on the last three and a half years, many of them said that the reluctance of the "Remain,quot; movement to honor the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum felt like the country's greatest threat to democracy.

"I am concerned about the divisions that emerged from Brexit, but I'm afraid we would have seen disturbances if Brexit's decision had been reversed," Lewis said.

Young Britons, who see Brexit as a great threat to their future, criticize older generations for not being in touch with their needs as the terms of the country's relationship with its European neighbors are established.