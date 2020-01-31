Britons in Brexit: "We have done a show of ourselves,quot;

LONDON – When Britain leaves the European Union at 11 p.m. On Friday, some will celebrate and others will mourn. But for most of the people interviewed this week across the country, it seems to be a time of recovery, after years of disputes that have disrupted the political system and, sometimes, have strained the social fabric of the country.
"It has simply been day after day of dysfunction, division and economic uncertainty. I am not sure how we are supposed to recover from this," said Andrew Fielden, a 39-year-old London-based accountant who supported Britain that remained in the European Union. "The irony is that Brexit is about regaining control, but we've never been so out of control. Nobody even knows what Brexit's reality will be like."
Since the 2016 referendum on union membership in Britain, political discord has spread throughout the country, breaking towns and cities and breaking relationships between families and friends. The environment became so toxic that in the December general elections, many Britons crossed traditional political divisions to give the conservative government a substantial mandate to "achieve Brexit."
"Voting in the elections was one of the most difficult decisions of my life," said Madeline Shaw, 42, a social worker in the southern port city of Southampton. She said she had almost always voted for the opposition Labor Party, but it was changed to conservatives this year because they promised to deliver Brexit.
"We have done a show of ourselves fighting for Brexit for years. We have let down vulnerable communities, whose needs have been neglected because the government was paralyzed by Brexit," Shaw said. "We had to move forward before the damage caused became irreparable."
Nothing has divided Britain like the Brexit issue. Supporters are convinced that cutting financial and legal ties with the European Union and regaining control of immigration will allow Britain to claim its sovereignty and prosper. Those who wish to remain have an imminent sense of loss in view of being excluded from the block, its economic benefits and its influence in the rest of the world.
The tension between the two camps is visible in the port city of Boston, on the east coast of England, which has the highest proportion of immigrants from Eastern Europe to Great Britain and one of its largest majorities for Brexit.
According to the 2011 census, about 13 percent of the city's 65,000 people were born in other parts of Europe, and Boston's European population has continued to grow in subsequent years.
"It's not about racism or discrimination against foreigners," said Martin Lewis, a retired teacher from the city. “We welcome different nationalities and cultures in England, but the number we have absorbed is out of control. There are not enough jobs, houses and services to accommodate these people. "
A Polish city technician, who did not give his name for fear of damaging his business, said many of the concerns that Boston residents had about immigration were inflated and did not represent reality.
"We do the work that they don't want to do, we live 10 people in a house, we earn our way of life and we don't carry anyone," he said, adding that although he felt welcome in the city, he was aware of hostile comments about The Polish community made "behind closed doors."
Boston residents were reluctant to talk about Brexit on a recent cold and rainy day: "There is more in this city, there is more in this country," said one pensioner. But in reflecting on the last three and a half years, many of them said that the reluctance of the "Remain,quot; movement to honor the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum felt like the country's greatest threat to democracy.
"I am concerned about the divisions that emerged from Brexit, but I'm afraid we would have seen disturbances if Brexit's decision had been reversed," Lewis said.
Young Britons, who see Brexit as a great threat to their future, criticize older generations for not being in touch with their needs as the terms of the country's relationship with its European neighbors are established.
"I am concerned about people who have the prospect that as long as the country's problems do not harm them personally, they can remain uninformed and not involved," said Eden Reyhanian, an 18-year-old student from a school in North London.
"The events within politics have made me feel that the likelihood of cohesion within our country is outside the image, and although it is assumed that our nation will ideally be more unified when faced with threats of division, the opposite has occurred." .
Oscar Redgrave, a 17-year-old student in Shrewsbury, Western England, who started a pro-European campaign group for young people, said one of the most worrisome aspects of Brexit was how he had taken racism and discrimination to the mainstream .
"As we split more on the issue of immigration, racism and hate crimes normalized, and British society became more closed," he said. "It's very disturbing."
But Mr. Redgrave is still hopeful that Brexit can someday reverse. He expects a review of Britain's electoral system, which critics say favors larger political parties.
"Most of the young people are really for Europe," he said. “If we get a voting system that allows us to really vote for who we want, then I can see a scenario in which we are back in Europe in five to 10 years. It's possible."