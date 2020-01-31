British wheelchair basketball shocked by the threat of expulsion from Tokyo 2020 | Basketball news

%MINIFYHTML2a0ca7a58b820b5d1427a834c16b081011% %MINIFYHTML2a0ca7a58b820b5d1427a834c16b081012%





Wheelchair basketball could face the expulsion of this year's Paralympic Games



British wheelchair basketball chiefs have expressed shock at the threat of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to eliminate the sport from the Tokyo 2020 program.

The IPC, which has also temporarily eliminated the sport from the program for Paris 2024, is frustrated because the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) continues to define eligible disabilities differently from the mandatory IPC code.

The IWBF insists as an independent body that has the right to continue applying its own unique classification code, which it says is designed to encourage inclusion in sport.

The IPC has emphasized that the sanction is an "option,quot; if the IWBF continues without implementing an action plan to comply with its Athlete Classification Code.

Britain has male and female teams qualified for the competition and are considered strong chances of medals having won gold and silver medals respectively in the European Championship last year.

In a statement, British Wheelchair Basketball said: "Today's announcement impacts wheelchair basketball worldwide and we are shocked by the news.

"However, our position has not changed, the ranking is the cornerstone of our sport and we are committed to complying with the Classification Code approved for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games."

"It is unacceptable that the IPC and IWBF have left our sport, nationally and globally, in such a precarious position so close to the Tokyo Paralympic Games."

However, IPC President Andrew Parsons said: "We appreciate that wheelchair basketball is one of the most popular sports in the Paralympic Games, but this does not mean that the IWBF is above the rules."

"The classification of athletes is an integral part of all Paralympic sports and the breach of any sport with the IPC Athlete Classification Code is of great importance to us because it could threaten the integrity of the competition."

The IWBF has been granted what the IPC describes as a "temporary extension,quot; to comply with the code, which will require all wheelchair basketball players to reassess their eligibility before May 29.

The IPC added: "If at any time the IPC considers that the approved action plan is not being complied with, the IPC Governing Board may consider a series of measures.

"This could include an extension of the deadline or, if deemed appropriate, the immediate exclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games."