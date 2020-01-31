Brielle Biermann is completely different after the transformation

Prince Williams / Wireimage
Brielle Biermann He has gone to the dark side.
These days, the Don't be late Star sways with a much darker state. Known for her blond tufts of platinum, the 22-year-old girl, daughter of the former Real Atlanta Housewives star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, recently showed his new brown hair on Instagram.
"The brunette Brielle is completely different from the blonde Brielle," she captioned her selfie, where her new candy threads are shown. The transformation of the hair of the star Bravo has been developing for a month, and she has graciously documented her progress for her 1.3 million followers.
In December 2019, Brielle shared a mirror selfie after deciding to change her appearance. "Sexy girl like Arizona I LOVE YOU @hairby_chrissy," captioned her post. At that time, she kept the hairs that framed her blond face, but since then she has softened them to get a darker honey tone she called "Milk Chocolate Souffle,quot;.
After introducing "Brunette Brielle,quot; to the world, her Instagram followers rushed to share her approval. "I love this hair," said one follower. Another intervened with: "This color looks great on you. I like it better than the blonde," as well as "This color looks amazing on you! I hope you stay."
New hair is not the only transformation that Brielle has undergone lately. Before becoming a brunette, the reality star revealed that she was in the process of dissolving her lip fillings. On Instagram, he shared that this was the first step to becoming a "new me,quot; in 2020.
"He dissolved my lips yesterday … I will soon look like Brielle, 18. 2020 new year, me new! Black and blue for a few days," he wrote in his Stories. Days later, he published a new selfie, writing: "Last night before we dissolved even more!"
Brielle got fillers for the first time in 2015 after admitting that her lips were one of her biggest insecurities. After recognizing her daughter's insecurities, Kim told E! The news that he felt that Brielle was finally at the age when he could make an informed decision about obtaining fillers.
"Brielle had done her lips," he said at the time. "He hasn't been talking about his lips since he was 14 years old. I said: & # 39; Brielle, when you're an adult, when you're an adult, when you're an adult …" Well, guess what? He's 19 years old … and I made mine too, so what am I going to say? "
She added: "I want Brielle to feel beautiful with Brielle. It's not for anyone else, and I'm completely supportive, and she's an adult … I want Brielle to feel great with Brielle."
