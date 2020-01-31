Brielle Biermann is completely different after the transformation

Brielle Biermann He has gone to the dark side.

These days, the Don't be late Star sways with a much darker state. Known for her blond tufts of platinum, the 22-year-old girl, daughter of the former Real Atlanta Housewives star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, recently showed his new brown hair on Instagram.

"The brunette Brielle is completely different from the blonde Brielle," she captioned her selfie, where her new candy threads are shown. The transformation of the hair of the star Bravo has been developing for a month, and she has graciously documented her progress for her 1.3 million followers.

In December 2019, Brielle shared a mirror selfie after deciding to change her appearance. "Sexy girl like Arizona I LOVE YOU @hairby_chrissy," captioned her post. At that time, she kept the hairs that framed her blond face, but since then she has softened them to get a darker honey tone she called "Milk Chocolate Souffle,quot;.