Brielle Biermann has a "completely different,quot; appearance with new dyes and dissolved lip fillings

Don't be late The star Brielle Biermann has presented a new image a few weeks after announcing that she was going to dissolve her lip fillings. The 22-year-old also has a new hair color, and says she is on track to look more like "18-year-old Brielle."

On Thursday, Biermann posted a selfie to show her darker hair color and shriveled lips. In the caption he wrote, "The brunette Brielle is completely different from the blonde Brielle." This was the first update he shared with his new color, but he has kept fans updated since he revealed that he was dissolving his lips.

Earlier this year, Biermann announced that he had decided to dissolve his lips and shared his first selfie that showed the work done so far.

As fans know, Biermann began to swell his lips when he turned 18. And, in February 2019, he explained that he began receiving the thickening procedure on his lips "because he had none."

"All my friends had beautiful, full lips," Biermann explained. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, bitch, I want lips that look like yours … Since I was 14 I had to have my lips well done when I turned 18. If I could have done it before, I would have done it and I don't regret it. I don't think it went overboard as people say. "

He received a ton of reaction for his overloaded duck appearance, but constantly defended his decision to refill. Biermann even published old photos of herself and told fans: "For those who say that I look better on the lips … you are a liar and this photo is PROOOOOOF."

However, it seems that Biermann's opinion has changed because she is almost done with lip dissolution procedures. When he shared a new photo in his Instagram story, he revealed that he has one more session left.

"2020 new year, new me!" Biermann wrote. "Black and blue for a few days."

The daughter of Real Atlanta Housewives former student Kim Zolciak shared a video of herself posing in the mirror with her new hair and lips and wrote in the caption: “New Year! New lips! New hair! The same bitch!

He also posted a photo of his first day of work in 2020, when he was preparing to give his last interview for Don't be late Season 8, which will premiere in Bravo later this year.



