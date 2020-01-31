Brexiters burn EU flags while army veterans cry European game | UK news

Crowds gathered at several critical points in central London on Friday when the United Kingdom spent its last hours as a member of the European Union.

On the outskirts of Downing Street, the official residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, protesters lit the EU flags, stamped the golden badges and shouted "Burn, burn!"

Nearby EU supporters mocked a larger group of Brexiters singing "Bye-bye EU,quot; and "Shame on you,quot; to the sound of Auld Lang Syne.

The view had a stark contrast to the scene at dawn on the famous White Cliffs of Dover in the United Kingdom, the country's closest geographical point to continental Europe.

A video clip, projected on the chalk cliff by an activist group, featured two military veterans of World War II expressing their sadness over the departure of the United Kingdom from Europe.

A message to Europe, this morning at the White Cliffs of Dover. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/E3VY8BaGjK – Directed by donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 31, 2020

Brexit has been called the most significant geopolitical movement in the United Kingdom since losing its empire, turning its back on 47 years of EU membership as it begins to chart its own course for generations to come.

"This is the moment when the curtain of a new act dawns and rises," said Johnson, one of the leaders of the "Leave,quot; campaign in the 2016 referendum. "It is a moment of true renewal and national change."

Johnson said he planned to celebrate with English sparkling wine and a clearly British variety of canapés, including Shropshire blue cheese and Yorkshire puddings with meat and horseradish.

In Brussels, the EU flag was removed from outside the British embassy. The official symbol of the block was introduced, a circle of 12 stars on a blue background, leaving only the flag of the Union of the United Kingdom waving.

A few hours later, the flag of the United Kingdom was lowered from the EU sites, even in the European Council building in Brussels.

But Friday's exit from the EU is not the end of Brexit.

"Certainly, there is still a lot of work to resolve, the UK's business relationship with Europe, from fishing to financial services," said Rory Challands of Al Jazeera, reporting from London.

"The EU will look for its own priorities and try to solve its own challenges," he added. "The United Kingdom is already retreating in importance."

Brexit Day celebrations in London's Parliament Square will continue until night (Henry Nicholls / Reuters)

Karen Evans, a 47-year-old hairdresser who carried a Union flag outside Parliament, dismissed the concerns of the "remaining,quot;: "They lost. They need to get over it. They are bad losers. This is a day to celebrate."

But opponents believe that Brexit is madness that will weaken the West, ruin what is left of the global influence of the United Kingdom, undermine its economy and eventually lead to a less cosmopolitan island group in the North Atlantic.

They say that the United Kingdom will now have little choice but to join the White House of US President Donald Trump.

David Tucker, a 75-year-old pro-European, said he had come to London from Wales to leave with the hope that others would keep alive the hope that the United Kingdom would one day join the EU.

"It's a tragedy," he said. "We were once part of the most powerful economic bloc in the world. Now we are just an island that looks inward and will become smaller."

The Sun newspaper that supports the Conservative Party, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, is the UK's most widely read newspaper and has long backed Brexit (Simon Dawson / Reuters)

Security officials are prepared for any problems that may occur when pro and anti-Brexit protesters take to the streets when the official departure time is approaching at 23:00 GMT.

"No one can predict what can happen or not tonight," a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told Al Jazeera. "But there is a proportional surveillance plan."

"It's a very sad day," said engineer Roger Olsen, 63. "I think it's a disaster. An absolutely wrong thing. And I think time will show that we have taken the wrong course."



But Brexit was always much more than Europe. The referendum exposed deep divisions and triggered the search for the soul above all, from secession and immigration to the empire and the modern British.



Brexit has tested the very structure of the United Kingdom: England and Wales voted to leave the block, but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay.

Scotland's Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon took advantage of the moment to demand a second independence referendum. A poll conducted on Thursday suggested that a small majority of Scots would now support a division due to Brexit.