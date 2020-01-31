Brexit: United Kingdom officially leaves the European Union | UK news

London, United Kingdom – Flags have been lowered, countdown clocks stopped. The United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union.

The 47 years of membership of the country officially ceased at 23:00 GMT (midnight, Brussels time), more than three and a half years after an entry / exit referendum exposed deep divisions in British society.

While the celebrations to commemorate "Brexit Day,quot; saw EU flags burning in the streets of London, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson He marked the historic moment with his team at his Downing Street office, celebrating with English sparkling wine and a variety of British culinary delights.

As the clock struck the last seconds, thousands of Brexiters celebrated outside Parliament, while anti-Brexit activists organized several protests along the Irish border.

While Johnson must now reach a trade agreement with the EU, the world's largest trade bloc, within 11 months, a task that most experts have described as ambitious at best, their broadest mission in The next five years will be to find a way to repair the country's divisions.

Years since the referendum have seen ugly scenes in protests and clashes between pro and anti-European protesters, as well as bitter rhetoric that dominates the newspapers and appears in Parliament, and fears of a return from the paramilitary violence of Northern Ireland.

It is not over yet

But those who think that the official departure date on Friday marks the end of the chaos may still be disappointed.

"We are not even in the middle of the process," said Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham.

"We are only entering the difficult negotiations with the European Union: on the economic relationship; on the state of Northern Ireland; on industry, agriculture, banking and finance," he told Al Jazeera.

"Even in basic aspects such as the British will have health insurance in Europe? What are the rights of EU citizens living here and of UK citizens living in Europe?"

Trade expert David Henig, British director of the study center of the European Center for International Political Economy, agreed that Johnson has a difficult task ahead.

"The United Kingdom government, after spending almost four years deciding what it does not want, to be members of the EU, has now been given less than a year to decide what it wants, in the form of trade agreements between the EU and the States United, "he told Al Jazeera.

"It's a great challenge, particularly in such a short time."

& # 39; Amazing moment of hope & # 39;

However, Johnson himself remained optimistic and called the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU as "a surprising moment of hope,quot; in a televised speech to the nation.

"This is the moment when the dawn of a new act rises and the great national drama rises," he said.

"And yes, in part it is about using these new powers, this recaptured sovereignty, to achieve the changes that people voted for. Whether controlling immigration or creating free ports or liberating our fishing industry or making free trade agreements. Or simply by making our laws and rules for the benefit of the people of this country.

"And, of course, I think it's the right thing, healthy and democratic." "Because with all its strengths and all its admirable qualities, the EU has evolved for 50 years in a direction that no longer adapts to this country. "

The prime minister called for "a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain."

"When I look at the potential of this country that expects to be unleashed, I know we can turn this opportunity into a surprising success. And whatever the obstacles along the way, I know we will succeed. "

& # 39; Boris Johnson owns Brexit & # 39;

Brexit has claimed the scalps of two prime ministers. David Cameron resigned after the unexpected outcome of the referendum was announced, earning more than £ 800,000 ($ 1m) for media appearances and public speaking rates in the past year, according to accounts filed Friday, and Theresa May was later criticized from all sides He thought that the withdrawal agreement reached by his administration with Brussels did not go far enough to sever ties with the EU or did not protect British interests following the departure of the United Kingdom.

Johnson had to spend the first months of his term fighting against a pugnacious parliament without being able to command a ruling majority. He then won a general victory in the general elections in December under the motto: "Haz Brexit,quot;.

Mark Shanahan, head of the department of international politics at the University of Reading, said doing so would be Johnson's "last challenge."

"Tonight, the United Kingdom embarks on a journey into the unknown: zigzagging, while the rest of the world lags behind," he told Al Jazeera.

"With a mixture of arrogance, nostalgic nationalism and cursed optimism, we set sail on a journey without a clear end. For the next 11 months, the United Kingdom will be the EU rules taker, subject to all the same regulations, but with no I vote, without voice and without veto, but with all the expectations of achieving a frictionless trade agreement with Europe; the most special of the trade agreements with the US and a trade bonanza with the Commonwealth, while retaining jobs and internal investment and revitalization of our public services.

"Is it possible? Yes. Is it likely? No. Something will have to give in, and there will be many commitments to make … They have five years to make this work. Chutzpah and optimism will not be enough. Now is the time to support sloganism with substance It fails, and the United Kingdom will break, with the prospect of a united Ireland and an independent Scotland.

"Boris Johnson owns Brexit. The new dawn presents his last challenge."