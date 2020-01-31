Brexit Shrug of Great Britain: let's move on

LONDON – Britain formally leaves the European Union on Friday night, leaving the continent after almost half a century and ending a debate that had convulsed the country for more than three years. However, despite the seriousness of the moment, there is a palpable sense of anticlimax.

Now that Britain has finally reached this point of no return, one that millions of Britons had dreamed or dreamed of for a long time, marched against it or eagerly prepared, the prevailing emotion is neither sadness nor emotion. Rather, it is a characteristically British reflection: keep going.

Over time, it is likely that the British will discover that moving forward is not so easy. Over the next 11 months, Britain will continue to comply with the rules and regulations of the European Union, while deciding what kind of Brexit it wants for itself. That will be resolved in talks with the leaders of the Brussels bloc about trade relations, negotiations that could be as divisive and traumatic as the political struggle for withdrawal.

%MINIFYHTMLb93c42a73f7c2d314b56adce1b745f2b13% %MINIFYHTMLb93c42a73f7c2d314b56adce1b745f2b14%

But that, for now, lies in the future. For most people, nothing will be so different when the sun rises on Saturday morning.