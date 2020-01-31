Brexit Shrug of Great Britain: let's move on

LONDON – Britain formally leaves the European Union on Friday night, leaving the continent after almost half a century and ending a debate that had convulsed the country for more than three years. However, despite the seriousness of the moment, there is a palpable sense of anticlimax.
Now that Britain has finally reached this point of no return, one that millions of Britons had dreamed or dreamed of for a long time, marched against it or eagerly prepared, the prevailing emotion is neither sadness nor emotion. Rather, it is a characteristically British reflection: keep going.
Over time, it is likely that the British will discover that moving forward is not so easy. Over the next 11 months, Britain will continue to comply with the rules and regulations of the European Union, while deciding what kind of Brexit it wants for itself. That will be resolved in talks with the leaders of the Brussels bloc about trade relations, negotiations that could be as divisive and traumatic as the political struggle for withdrawal.
But that, for now, lies in the future. For most people, nothing will be so different when the sun rises on Saturday morning.
To a large extent, that reflects the endless and unnerving nature of the Brexit debate. Since the day the British voted closely to leave the European Union in June 2016, the issue has divided families, has overshadowed businesses and paralyzed the government. The parliament, that venerable symbol of British democracy, became an arena of gladiators, both fascinating and horrifying for those who tuned into daily combat.
When Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised during the recent elections "to end Brexit," British voters, exhausted and fed up, gave him the majority of the Conservative Party since Margaret Thatcher in 1987.
"Everyone, but everyone, including the most passionate Remainers like me, had a corner of & # 39; doing Brexit & # 39; in our souls," said Timothy Garton Ash, professor of European studies at the University of Oxford, referring to the option to leave the European Union. or staying in it. "We've had three and a half years of this, so we were in the fourth or fifth stage of pain."
Mark Malloch Brown, another prominent Remainer and former No. 2 official at the United Nations, said: "Although it is not the result I wanted, it returns the government to its place."
Brexit has already left a deep mark on the country. Financial firms have moved some of their operations to other European cities, workers from other European Union countries have begun to leave, and the fierce national debate over whether, and how, leaving has radically realigned the country's policy.
However, since the victory of Mr. Johnson, the British have taken a kind of holiday history. Brexit has largely disappeared from the front pages, replaced by the saga of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, whose decision to leave Britain seems to fascinate people more than Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Even the ceremonies to mark the moment speak to the tedium. The government will project a countdown clock on the walls of 10 Downing Street and mount a red, white and blue light show in nearby Whitehall. The brexiteers plan to organize a party in Parliament Square, where the weather forecast requires rains.
But the bell in Big Ben will not ring; the government decided not to bet the 500,000 pounds ($ 650,000) necessary for the bell to be used during the renovations of the Houses of Parliament.
Even if it had sounded, Big Ben would have served only to underline the attenuated nature of the celebration. Because the European Union dictates the departure of Great Britain, Brexit will be official at midnight, Brussels time, which is only 11 p.m. in London.
Not everyone sees Brexit with resignation.
"I don't think it's an anticlimax," said William Shawcross, a writer who works for the government as a special envoy for British victims of terrorism. “I think this is one of the most exciting moments in the modern history of Britain. I'm excited for that! "
Britain, he said, now had a rare opportunity to improve its society, freed from the bureaucracy in Brussels. Moving on with Brexit was a crucial vindication of people's democratic desires.
Still, Shawcross said the government had wisely decided to avoid a triumphant tone by marking the game.
Johnson has promised to heal the cracks left by the Brexit debate, and his government has begun to take action in that direction. The simplest way is to direct public money towards people for whom to vote for Brexit was a protest against what they perceived as an economy that had left them behind.
Therefore, it seems likely that the government will approve an expensive high-speed rail project that would connect London with Manchester, Leeds and other cities in northern England.
Voters in the Midlands and the north helped boost Mr. Johnson's electoral victory. Many of them were traditionally supporters of the Labor Party, who voted to leave the European Union and became angry when Parliament did not fulfill their wishes. The railroad, say its defenders, could help revitalize those parts of the country.
However, Johnson will have to reconcile this type of high-priced project with the small government ideology that drives the Brexiteers in his cabinet. Focused on free trade and deregulation, its goal is to make Britain an agile free agent in the global economy: Singapore-in-Thames, in the words of the evangelists.
That is a markedly different view of Britain than the new Conservative Party voters in the north. They yearn for a country whose automotive industry and fishing areas are protected from the ravages of global competition. Johnson, analysts say, hopes to handle that tension, in effect, giving so much what they want: public spending in the north and deregulation in London.
In an excerpt from the comments he plans to deliver on Friday night, Johnson considered Brexit not only as a unifying force, but also as a remedy for generations of economic inequality between northern and southern Britain.
"This is the beginning of a new era in which we no longer accept that their life opportunities, their family's life opportunities, will depend on the part of the country where they grow up," he said. "This is the moment when we begin to unite and level up."
Critics predict that Johnson will have trouble reconciling the Britain he wants with the northern voters who led him to victory.
"When you leave Europe, you are punishing exactly those parts of the country, because it is those parts of the country that will lose residual jobs in manufacturing," said Brown, a former United Nations official.
Johnson faces a similar dilemma in foreign policy. His ministers speak greatly of a "global Britain," a respected player with friends on both sides of the Atlantic but free to reach trade agreements with anyone.
"There is a great opportunity for this country to be an even stronger force for good in the world," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in an informational meeting with journalists this week. As an example, he cited the next United Nations summit on climate change, which Britain will organize in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.
Without the leverage of European Union membership, however, some analysts said Britain would be a diminished power, too dependent on its alliance with the United States.
Johnson avoided strong pressure from the Trump administration to ban Chinese telecoms firm Huawei from its broadband network. But with Britain embarking on a trade negotiation with the United States, it is not the last time that Johnson is likely to face difficult exchanges.
"Boris Johnson wants to have a global foreign policy," said Simon Fraser, former head of the British diplomatic service. "But much of this talk about a global Britain is very simplistic, not very substantial, and needs to be completed."
Despite all of Mr. Johnson's promises of unity, Britain remains a deeply divided country. Many still consider Brexit a national tragedy.
In Oxford, students marked Britain's exit from the block by creating a website that presents interviews to young people, mostly Europeans, in which they were asked to name their most formative, best and worst European moments. The Brexit referendum ranks as the worst moment of highest score.
Something more than half of those who voted last December supported the parties that opposed Brexit or favored another referendum. The way Mr. Johnson reaches those people will determine if he succeeds in leaving the grudge of the last three and a half years behind the country.
Garton Ash, the Oxford professor, said the government could move forward by supporting student exchange programs between Britain and the European Union, adopting an open immigration policy and encouraging freedom of movement.
"The jury does not yet know what it will do for the pro-European part of the country," said Garton Ash. "But if he can do a lot on that front, people will accept it gradually and reluctantly."