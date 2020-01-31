Brexit Day: good or bad? The | European Union

%MINIFYHTMLfd2a10164c71d9ac8a84bd89a1bffbed11% %MINIFYHTMLfd2a10164c71d9ac8a84bd89a1bffbed12%

After more than three years of political disputes, two general elections and furious protests across the United Kingdom: Brexit is here.

Friday at 23:00 GMT goes down in history as the time when the United Kingdom became the first country to leave the European Union, ending its 47-year membership in the block.

The United Kingdom has until the end of the year to reach an agreement with the EU on its future relationship. But many fear that it will take much longer to reach a comprehensive agreement.

What can the United Kingdom win or lose by leaving the block? And signals the beginning of the breakup of the United Kingdom?

Presenter: Nick clark

Guests:

David Phinnemore – Professor of European politics at Queen & # 39; s University Belfast

Catherine McBride – Senior Economist in the International Trade and Competition Unit, Institute of Economic Affairs

Carl Bildt – Former Swedish Prime Minister and current co-chair of the European Council for External Relations

Source: Al Jazeera News