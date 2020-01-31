Brewin & # 39; upastorm addresses Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival | Racing news





Brewin & # 39; upastorm in action

Brewin & # 39; upastorm will go directly to the Cheltenham Festival without another race.

Olly Murphy had been trying to prepare the seven-year-old boy for the Kingmaker Novice Hunt in Warwick on February 8 after a small setback, but now he has decided that it will be better to go to the Cool Festival.

Brewin & # 39; upastorm has won his two rookie chases this season, beating a high-class camp in Carlisle in October before easily beating the winner of the Dovecote Novices & # 39; Southfield Stone Obstacle in Exeter.

"We have decided that he will go directly to Cheltenham, he will definitely not run before," Murphy said of his position, which has entries in the Arkle and Marsh Novice Hunt.

"He's in good shape, but he was a little tight for the time for Warwick. I've had a good conversation with his owner, Barbara Hester, and we've decided it's very good when it's cool, so it's no big deal. Going there without a preparatory career. "

Murphy is encouraged by the later form of rookie Brewin & # 39; upastorm beat in his debut chasing.

He added: "We are really anxious to execute it, it has a fantastic nickname and we can go directly there."

"We got him out early from experience, which was a great help, and his career at Carlisle couldn't have worked better."

"Good Boy Bobby has passed the form; Midnight Shadow won the Dipper, and Global Citizen won a second grade at Kempton at Christmas, so everything went very well. I'm very excited for my boy."