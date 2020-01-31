Bret & # 39; Hitman & # 39; Hart makes public diagnosis of skin cancer

%MINIFYHTML53dc21012c3ef5afb83e9f081317e6fd11% %MINIFYHTML53dc21012c3ef5afb83e9f081317e6fd12%

A little more than three years after overcoming prostate cancer, the WWE retired star reveals that he has scheduled a basal cell carcinoma removal procedure.

Bret Hart a.k.a. Hitman is fighting skin cancer, confirmed the WWE retired star.

The wrestler, who previously suffered a stroke in 2002 and overcame prostate cancer after a crash with the disease in 2016, talked about his health after being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

On Instagram, he wrote: "Objective for 2020 and beyond: use more sunscreen! The elimination of basal cell carcinoma is scheduled soon. Another opportunity to remind everyone to take care of their health and # review."

The publication of the WWE Hall of Fame star received great support from fans, who paid tribute to the wrestling legend and wished him the best for his surgery.

According to the British Skin Foundation, basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of all skin cancers and is highly curable and not life-threatening.