Brandy mourns the death of Kobe Bryant, his graduation date

brandy has broken his silence about the death of Kobe Bryant, who had taken her to her high school graduation party more than 20 years ago, and weeks before she was recruited to the NBA.
The retired Los Angeles Lakers star, one of the most popular and successful basketball players of all time, died at age 41 in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with a 13-year-old boy. Gianna Bryant, one of him and his wife Vanessa BryantThe four daughters and seven other people, including two other teenagers.
"I will never understand," Brandy, 40, wrote on Instagram on Friday, along with a picture of Kobe hugging Gianna. "My condolences to @vanessabryant, the whole family and everyone in pain during this tragic time. Love ♥ ️ #Mamba #Mambacita,quot;.
In May 1996, at age 17, Brandy, a rising R,amp;B singer and star of the hit comedy MoeshaIt was Kobe's appointment for his prom at Lower Merion Township High School at the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia. Brandy wore a sleeveless Moschino champagne dress and watched the shawl and its exclusive long braids. Kobe, who was almost 18 at the time, wore a black tuxedo and a colored shirt with bands without a tie.
"He asked me to go to the prom with him, and since he was a good guy … I asked my mother and she said yes," Brandy told New York Daily News at the time.
"I said I don't know this guy. I had no idea who he was," said Brandy's mother. Sonja Norwoodhe said to Philadelphia Daily News in 1996. "And then Brandy said: & # 39; He's a basketball player & # 39;. And I said: & # 39; And what? & # 39;"
Bruce Cotler / Globe Photos / ZUMAPRESS.com
"I liked that he had involved the parents and that he did well academically." "He seemed to be a pretty good boy. He was sensible and punished. And I said yes."
Kobe had always fallen in love with Brandy.
"We were in English class together, and he had one of those teen magazines and had a picture of Brandy because she was on that show, Moesha, "one of the friends and classmates of the basketball star, Ashley Pietropaolo, he told the newspaper. "He showed it to me and said: & # 39; I'm going to take this girl to the prom & # 39;. And I was like & # 39; Whatever, you're crazy & # 39 ;. Every day, he said: & # 39; I'm going to take this girl to the prom & # 39; ".
Brandy and Kobe finally met months before the event in a recent Nike All-Star basketball game in the city, the Philadelphia Researcher I had informed.
Mirek Towski / DMI / The LIFE Picture Collection through Getty Images
The two kept in touch. Brandy even got him a place as a guest at Moesha that year. In June, one month after the prom, the two attended the premiere of Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Draft In Los Angeles. Two weeks later, the Charlotte Hornets selected Kobe with the thirteenth general pick in the first round of the NBA draft.
He was immediately changed to the Lakers, where he would spend his 20 year career. He retired from the NBA in 2016.
In 2016, Brandy told TMZ that he kept the party dress.
"It was a special night," he said.
