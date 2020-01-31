Brandy mourns the death of Kobe Bryant, his graduation date

brandy has broken his silence about the death of Kobe Bryant, who had taken her to her high school graduation party more than 20 years ago, and weeks before she was recruited to the NBA.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star, one of the most popular and successful basketball players of all time, died at age 41 in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with a 13-year-old boy. Gianna Bryant, one of him and his wife Vanessa BryantThe four daughters and seven other people, including two other teenagers.

"I will never understand," Brandy, 40, wrote on Instagram on Friday, along with a picture of Kobe hugging Gianna. "My condolences to @vanessabryant, the whole family and everyone in pain during this tragic time. Love ♥ ️ #Mamba #Mambacita,quot;.

In May 1996, at age 17, Brandy, a rising R,amp;B singer and star of the hit comedy MoeshaIt was Kobe's appointment for his prom at Lower Merion Township High School at the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia. Brandy wore a sleeveless Moschino champagne dress and watched the shawl and its exclusive long braids. Kobe, who was almost 18 at the time, wore a black tuxedo and a colored shirt with bands without a tie.

"He asked me to go to the prom with him, and since he was a good guy … I asked my mother and she said yes," Brandy told New York Daily News at the time.