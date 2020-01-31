Bradley Beal & # 39; pissed off & # 39; in the NBA All-Star snub

Bradley Beal could not hide his anger at being snubbed in the NBA star selection.

The two-time All-Star was overlooked when the reserve list was revealed on Thursday. The Washington Wizards guard joined the Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker as a notable absentee.

When asked about the matter after the Wizards victory 121-107 over the Charlotte Hornets, Beal did not hold back.

"I'm a little angry about that," he told NBC Sports Washington. "I know how I am, (so) I expected something, sincerely.

"It's disrespectful, but the real ones know it (I'm an All-Star). I'll keep competing. I'm going to try to get my team to the playoffs for sure."

Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, jumped in Beal's defense, citing the player's loyalty to the Wizards after he signed a new deal before the season.

"It is very frustrating and disappointing for a man to put historical numbers, and he made the conscious decision this summer to stay on course and play with great leadership to build something in Washington, instead of jumping the boat to take an easier path," he said. Bartelstein told ESPN.

Statistics show that Beal has a solid argument to have been included, with his average of 28.7 points per game placing him in sixth place overall. He beat that average against the Hornets, adding 34 points, with nine rebounds and nine assists.

Beal's fiancee, Kamiah Adams, cited those statistics in an angry appearance on the Wizards' post-game program on Thursday. He was also offended when Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was a selection of the Stars.

"It's a joke for me. I'm not taking the game (from Young). I've been watching him since he was in AAU when Brad's AAU team used to play against him, but he's playing basketball," Adams said, a transcript tweeted by The Athletic.